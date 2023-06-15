Vaping in South Africa just got much more expensive

South African vapers could pay up to R400 more for every bottle of vape juice they buy, thanks to a newly-introduced excise tax on e-cigarettes.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana first announced the tax in his 2022 budget speech, and it took effect from 1 June 2023, following several months of consultations.

The tax adds R2.90 per millilitre (excluding VAT) on all e-liquid products — with or without nicotine.

That includes refill bottles, typically sold in capacities ranging from 30mℓ to 120mℓ, and disposable vapes.

A popular online store for vaping products in South Africa — Vape King — charged R250 on its 8-ball 120mℓ bottles.

The R250 price applied before and after the implementation of the tax, so Vape King is likely among the many retailers who stocked up on e-liquid before 1 June 2023.

The new tax alone on one such bottle, with VAT included, works out to R400.20, pushing the total cost of the bottle to R650.20. That’s an increase of 160%.

The table below summarises the impact of the new e-liquid excise tax on the prices of various refill bottles and disposables on Vape King.

E-liquid/vaping juice price increases with R2.90/mℓ tax Bottle size New excise tax amount Old | New bottle price Effective increase 10mℓ (typical 3,000+ puff disposable Vape) R33.35 R100 | R133.35 33% 30mℓ R100.05 R130 | R200.05 100% 60mℓ R200.10 R150 | R350.10 133% 100mℓ R333.50 R180 | R513.50 185% 120mℓ R400.20 R250 | R650.20 160%

BusinessTech reported that the new tax has vaping industry stakeholders up in arms.

Among them is Vaperite managing director Barry Buchman, who slammed the National Treasury’s argument that the tax would discourage people — particularly youth — from sustaining the unhealthy habit.

Buchman argued that the tax would only push consumers to cheaper and more addictive products with higher nicotine content.

He explained that nicotine-free or marginally addictive e-liquid is typically only sold in higher quantity bottles, while more addictive vape juice is sold in smaller bottles.

In addition, Buchman sees the tax paving the way for more illicit retailers selling vaping products to underage users that don’t follow a self-imposed no-under-18 age limit.

Another concern is that vapers revert to conventional combustible cigarettes, especially from the flourishing illicit market, which will become less expensive than vaping.

He predicted that the excise duty could wipe out over 50% of e-liquid manufacturers by the end of the year due to the decrease in demand.

“A retail chain with 15 retail outlets closed all 15 retail locations on 31 May. A few of the e-liquid manufacturers have also closed. This was a direct result of the tax making their business model unviable,” Buchman said.

While some would argue that Buchman’s criticism is natural given that he is attempting to protect the interests of his business, it is interesting to note that British American Tobacco (BAT), one of the companies that stand to gain the most from vaping becoming more expensive, is also critical of it.

While BAT offers some vaping products, it estimates the total market currently accounts for less than 0.5% of smoking product sales.

A study BAT conducted with Oxford Economics found that R1.45/mℓ should be the absolute upper limit of the duty.

When considering the realities of local affordability, a 70 cents duty would be more appropriate. That would be less than a quarter of the current excise duty.

The study also said the R2.90 rate would result in e-liquid prices being 2.7 times higher than the median of a sample of 20 countries when adjusted for purchasing power parity.

It would also make South Africa the third-most expensive country for e-liquid from the sampled countries.

The study warned about a boom in the sale of illicit, untaxed products, particularly if the government did not apply appropriate monitoring and enforcement structures.

Regarding the latter, the country has already largely failed to address the illicit conventional cigarette market.

According to the Bhekissa Centre for Health Journalism, independent research has shown that over half of cigarettes sold in South Africa are illegal.

The table below shows the implication of an excise tax rate of 70 cents per litre on the same bottles sold by Vape King, which were used earlier in this article.

E-liquid/vaping juice price increase projection with 70c/ℓ tax Bottle size New excise tax amount Old | New bottle price Effective increase 10mℓ (typical 3,000+ puff disposable Vape) R8.05 R100 | R108.50 8.5% 30mℓ R24.15 R130 | R154.15 18.6% 60mℓ R48.30 R150 | R198.30 32.2% 100mℓ R80.50 R180 | R260.50 44.7% 120mℓ R96.60 R250 | R346.60 38.6%

