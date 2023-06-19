I have been using my sub-R3,000 home theatre for a year, and it is still great

In 2022, I bought a projector for R1,300 and eventually added a second-hand 5.1 soundbar setup to complete a cheap home theatre under R3000.

I initially did this only as an exercise to see how cheaply it could be done and never planned on using it long-term.

Soon after, I moved into a new place and did not immediately budget for a TV, so I set the home theatre up in my living room as a temporary solution.

In the meantime, it has become a permanent feature, as I cannot justify replacing it with anything else.

As my new house was due a paint, I went through a little extra effort to ensure that one of the walls in my living room was perfectly smooth and had no irregular marks, and the whole room was painted a neutral light grey.

This makes for a perfect projection screen, and the projector is mounted across the room on a DIY floating shelf, together with a Netogy Nova Android TV box, through which I stream all my media.

This setup results in a roughly 100” 1080p display, which is excellent for watching movies, series, and sports.

The sound bar still works great, even though I connect it to the Nova through Bluetooth, which turns it into a stereo setup instead of a true surround sound system.

Having tested the surround sound setup with extra HDMI cables and splitters, it is not worth the additional cabling to me, and for a while, I did not even have the rear satellite speakers hooked up.

I also regularly use the soundbar as a regular Bluetooth speaker for music on my phone, or if it is already connected to the Nova, I stream music through Chromecast.

This setup has two main downsides, but neither are real problems for my use case.

The budget projector has very poor brightness performance, making it struggle with ambient light in the room.

This is no issue in the evenings, but it prevented me from having an awesome experience watching F1 on a Sunday afternoon.

This was easily fixed by adding a curtain over my living room blinds to block out more light, and now it works great.

The other issue is the lack of 4K support, which is becoming more relevant as streaming services expand their 4K content libraries.

There is no real fix except upgrading to a significantly more expensive projector or a large 4K TV, which would solve both problems.

I have considered this a few times but cannot convince myself that I would have a better experience at 4K, as I cannot notice any pixelation or quality issues from my couch on the opposite side of the room.

A side-by-side comparison of this 1080p setup to a 4K one would probably change my mind, but then I would have to factor in how little time I spend watching TV.

Anything else that would get me close to a 100” display at 4K would start around R30,000, which seems like complete madness compared to my R1,300 projector.

Comparing a less expensive 65” 4K TV to my setup feels absolutely tiny, which shows how quickly I have become spoiled by my budget home theatre.

The exact projector I bought does not seem to be available on Amazon anymore, but searching for 1080p native projectors results in hundreds of hits, many of which end up being under $100 after shipping and taxes.

Buying any of these may be risky, as they are often advertised with significantly better specs than they have.

Reading genuine user reviews, especially with pictures, are a great help here to determine the actual projection quality if you wish to build your own budget home theatre.

If I had to do it from scratch, I would look for a projector with slightly higher brightness, even if I had to pay a bit more, but as most of the ads exaggerate the actual brightness, it may be difficult to judge between models.

With any of these cheap projectors, you must be willing to spend some time getting them mounted and lined up correctly, as they do not have all the fancy focus and keystone options of significantly more expensive models.

I would not spring for a model with its own Android operating system or screencasting capability, as a standalone box has much better support and features.