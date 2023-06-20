Beginning of the end for LCD TVs

Research and development (R&D) for liquid crystal display (LCD) TVs has ended, with prominent companies focusing on OLED and microLED technologies, Tom’s Guide reports.

Essentially, LCD suppliers have hit the ceiling when it comes to what the displays can offer, and all R&D funding is going towards newer, self-emissive displays.

However, this doesn’t mean the end of LED-LCD TVs. Screens made by manufacturers like Samsung, LG, Hisense, TCL, and Sony have proven incredibly popular among those looking for lower-cost TVs.

LED-LCDs differ from traditional LCDs as they use light-emitting diodes (LEDs) for backlighting rather than cold cathode fluorescent tubes.

This allows for higher contrasts, slimmer displays, a wider colour gamut, and lower power consumption. According to Tom’s Guide, LED-LCDs will continue to be produced and could see prices drop.

According to Display Daily, “there is no pull from clients” for significant development in liquid crystal (LC) materials.

“I asked EMD [the US name of Merck KGaA], what they were doing to push LC materials for displays onto the next stage,” he wrote.

“They are developing LCs for privacy windows and antennas, but they told us that ‘there is no pull from clients’ for significant development in LC materials.”