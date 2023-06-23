Apple Vision Pro to get Travel Mode for plane rides

Apple’s Vision Pro headset could come with a “Travel Mode” for aeroplane rides, according to a MacRumors analysis of the first developer beta for VisionOS.

It discovered several text strings that give an idea of Travel Mode’s functionality, and it is apparent that it aims to provide a smoother experience in the constraints of an aeroplane cabin.

Some of the key prompts are as follows:

Are you on an aeroplane?

If you’re on an aeroplane, you’ll need to keep Travel Mode on to continue using your Apple Vision Pro.

Remain stationary in Travel Mode.

Remain stationary while this mode turns off.

Some awareness features will be off.

The current fit may reduce gaze accuracy.

Your representation is unavailable while Travel Mode is on.

Therefore, the Tavel Mode essentially disables some awareness features and digital personas and reduces gaze accuracy.

Travel Mode will likely turn off or scale down specific sensors and features that depend on spatial awareness, as the limited space between passengers could cause these features to misbehave.

The exact reason for the disabling of digital personas is unclear. However, MacRumors suggests it could also relate to space constraints and the disabled awareness features.

“The current fit may reduce gaze accuracy” likely relates to the plane’s seating position, which might mean the headset doesn’t sit correctly, affecting gaze tracking.

However, it appears Travel Mode will adjust to adjust for it.

Apple unveiled its Vision Pro headset at its Worldwide Developer Conference 2023 keynote on Monday, 5 June 2023.

It carries a price tag of $3,499 (R65,218 excl. VAT and duties) and Apple CEO Tim Cook said the device, which has spent years in development, represents Apple’s entry into “spatial computing”.

