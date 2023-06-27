Apple could launch revamped iMacs and MacBooks this year

Although not mentioned at its Worldwide Developer Conference, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple has been secretly working on new iMacs, a MacBook Air, an M3 13-inch MacBook Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Pro models.

Arguably the most interesting of these is a bigger iMac that Gurman says could have a display measuring over 30 inches. This could also indicate that a new iMac Pro is in the works.

Apple launched the higher-specced iMac in June 2017 and discontinued it in 2021.

Gurman also expects Apple to announce an upgraded 24-inch iMac before the end of the year. The current 24-inch iMac hasn’t been updated since 2021 and still packs an Apple M1 chip.

While expected launch dates are unclear, Gurman said the whole MacBook line would see new models unveiled.

These include two MacBook Air models and several MacBook Pro models that will get new in-house Apple chips.

According to Gurman, the 13-inch MacBook Pro will run on an M3 chip, while the 14-inch and 16-inch models will be updated to feature M3 Pro and M3 Max chips.

These laptops are currently available with Apple’s family of M2 chips.

The upcoming Macs and their internal codenames are as follows:

13-inch MacBook Pro M3 (codename: J504)

14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros (codenames: J514 and J516)

New 24-inch iMacs (codenames: J433 and J434)

New MacBook Air models (codenames: J613 and J615)

Gurman said Apple is also expected to launch two Apple Watch Series 9 models, an updated Apple Watch Ultra, the iPhone 15 lineup, new iPad Pros with OLED displays, and a new iPad Air.