Huge discounts on TVs and tech in Makro and Game Halfway Day Sale

Retail group Massmart is expanding its Game Halfway Day sale to Makro in 2023, offering deep discounts on a wide range of products for one day only.
On Friday, 30 June 2023, shoppers at these two stores will benefit from savings on electronics, large appliances, lifestyle, and essential products.
For online shoppers, the sale will start at midnight on the Game and Makro websites.
Those who prefer in-person shopping will find Game stores open between 08:00 and 20:00 and Makro outlets trading from 08:00 until 18:00.
Massmart group marketing vice president, Katherine Madley, said customers could expect “unprecedented” prices on items such as gas heaters, air fryers, appliances and food items.
“Our selection will appeal to those customers shopping for their first home, looking for 32-inch TVs or those looking for a more experiential TV experience,” Madley said.
“We also cater for customers looking for products that will keep them warmer over this harsh winter period, including products that could help ease the pain during load-shedding.”
Madley said the Halfway Day sale was the perfect opportunity for both Game and Makro shoppers to make smart purchasing decisions on their must-have items.
In last year’s sale, Game’s best-selling products included 4K TVs, laptops, smartphones, airfryers, comforters, gas heaters, gas stoves, and pantry essentials.
MyBroadband perused the Game and Makro Half Day Sale catalogues to look for the best offers on tech.
We found several good deals on TVs and laptops in particular, some of which we have listed below.
