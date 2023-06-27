Huge discounts on TVs and tech in Makro and Game Halfway Day Sale

Retail group Massmart is expanding its Game Halfway Day sale to Makro in 2023, offering deep discounts on a wide range of products for one day only.

On Friday, 30 June 2023, shoppers at these two stores will benefit from savings on electronics, large appliances, lifestyle, and essential products.

For online shoppers, the sale will start at midnight on the Game and Makro websites.

Those who prefer in-person shopping will find Game stores open between 08:00 and 20:00 and Makro outlets trading from 08:00 until 18:00.

Massmart group marketing vice president, Katherine Madley, said customers could expect “unprecedented” prices on items such as gas heaters, air fryers, appliances and food items.

“Our selection will appeal to those customers shopping for their first home, looking for 32-inch TVs or those looking for a more experiential TV experience,” Madley said.

“We also cater for customers looking for products that will keep them warmer over this harsh winter period, including products that could help ease the pain during load-shedding.”

Madley said the Halfway Day sale was the perfect opportunity for both Game and Makro shoppers to make smart purchasing decisions on their must-have items.

In last year’s sale, Game’s best-selling products included 4K TVs, laptops, smartphones, airfryers, comforters, gas heaters, gas stoves, and pantry essentials.

MyBroadband perused the Game and Makro Half Day Sale catalogues to look for the best offers on tech.

We found several good deals on TVs and laptops in particular, some of which we have listed below.

Hisense 65-inch ULED 4K TV — R7,999 at Game (R8,000 off)

Asus 15.6-inch laptop (Ryzen 3 3250U, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage) — R5,499 at Game (R2,500 off)

Samsung Freestyle Full HD Smart Projector — R7,999 at Game (R6,000 off)

Sony Portable Wireless Speaker XP500 — R3,999 at Game (R2,500 off)

Samsung 75-inch UHD 4K TV — R11,999 at Game (R7,000 off)

Apple iPhone 8 — R4,999 at Game (R1,000 off)

Trade Professional 2.8kW petrol generator — R4,499 at Game (R1,500 off)

LG 86-inch UHD 4K TV — R24,999 at Game (R9,000 off)

Xiaomi Redmi 10A — R1,699 at Makro (R800 off)

Dell 27-inch Full HD monitor — R1,999 at Game (R1,500 off)

Magneto 600W Portable Power Station — R7,999 at Makro (R2,000 off)

DeLonghi Magnifica Evo Coffee Machine — R5,999 at Game (R2,500 off)

Now read: Takealot versus Amazon tech price showdown