New AirPods Pro could measure your temperature

Apple is working on a slew of new health features for AirPods Pro, including hearing tests and body temperature readings, and is looking to market the earbuds as a hearing aid, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports.

However, Gurman notes these features are “several months or even years away”.

Apple introduced temperature sensors with the Apple Watch Series 8 and Watch Ultra, and it is now working on adding similar functionality to its AirPods.

Temperature sensors incorporated into Apple AirPods would allow for accurate temperature readings through the ear canal.

Regarding hearing tests, Apple’s AirPods already support audiogram profiles that can be adjusted to help with hearing loss. However, these profiles are generated through third-party apps like Mimi.

If the Cupertino-based tech giant were to go ahead with its own system, such apps would be rendered irrelevant.

Gurman said Apple is trying to determine how it can position and market its AirPods Pro as a hearing aid, with the company hiring engineers with experience working on traditional hearing aids.

Gurman noted that while these features are in the works, they will likely still be in development for a while, and a more immediate update to the AirPods lineup will involve refreshing the AirPods Pro with a USB-C charging case.

“Despite the USB-C shift, I wouldn’t anticipate the imminent launch of all-new AirPods Pro hardware,” he added.

