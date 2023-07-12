Best laptop contract deals in South Africa

While buying a laptop in cash can be costly depending on your needs and financial means, prominent mobile network operators in South Africa offer them on two-year and three-year contracts, which may be easier to swallow.

MyBroadband perused Cell C’s, MTN’s, and Vodacom’s laptop contract deals to find some of the best available to South African residents.

We had also planned to include Telkom’s offerings in the comparison. However, it appears to have redesigned its website and isn’t currently showing any available laptop deals.

“Coming soon. The product you have selected is currently unavailable. Please stay tuned for the release of our latest products,” the page reads.

The only laptop that is consistent across Cell C’s, MTN’s, and Vodacom’s product catalogues is the Huawei MateBook D15.

It packs 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 256GB SSD, and an Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics.

Cell C offers the best deal on the laptop with 10GB of anytime data and 10GB of nighttime data for R419 a month over 24 months.

Vodacom offers the same laptop with a similar data allocation for R779 per month over the same contract period.

The Huawei MateBook D15 is the only laptop offered on contract at MTN. We compared the deals with the nearest data allocations to Vodacom and Cell C’s offerings.

The laptop is available through MTN with 6GB of monthly data for R679 per month over two years or with 15GB of monthly data for R729 over the same period.

Vodacom’s laptop contract deals tend to cater more towards higher-specced devices than MTN and Cell C.

Subscribers can get an ASUS TUF gaming laptop with 8GB of memory, 512GB of SSD storage, an Intel Core i5-10300H processor, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 1650 with 4GB of video memory for R1,099 per month over two years.

The deal comes with 10GB of anytime data and 10GB of nighttime data each month.

For R1,299 per month over 24 months, South Africans can opt for an HP Victus 15-inch gaming laptop with 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, and a Radeon RX 6400M GPU with 4GB of video memory.

The deal features a monthly data allocation similar to the other offerings from Vodacom.

It also sells the Huawei MateBook D16, with 16GB of memory, a 512GB SSD, and a 12-generation Intel Core i7 processor, for R1,399 per month over two years.

Besides the Huawei MateBook D15, Cell C’s offerings feature several Packard Bell-branded laptops.

The most notable of which is the 15.6-inch Packard Bell Lauda, with 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor for R949 monthly for two years.

The Packard Bell-branded laptops available through Cell C all feature DDR3L memory — a low-voltage version of DDR3 RAM that launched in 2010.

Comparisons of Cell C, MTN, and Vodacom laptop contracts are summarised below. We only considered two-year contracts for the comparison.

Laptop contract deals Laptop Specifications Data plan Price Vodacom Huawei MateBook D15 8GB DDR4 memory

256GB NVMe SSD

Intel Core i3-1115G4

Intel Iris Xe Graphics 10GB Anytime data + 10GB Night Owl data R779 x 24 ASUS TUF Gaming laptop 8GB DDR4 memory

512GB NVMe SSD

Intel Core i5-10300H

Nvidia GeForce RTX 1650 4GB 10GB Anytime data + 10GB Night Owl data R1,099 x 24 HP Victus 15-inch gaming laptop 16GB DDR4 memory

512GB NVMe SSD

AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

AMD Radeon RX 6400M 4GB 10GB Anytime data + 10GB Night Owl data R1,299 x 24 Huawei MateBook D16 16GB DDR4 memory

512GB NVMe SSD

Intel Core i7-12700H

Intel Iris Xe Graphics 10GB Anytime data + 10GB Night Owl data R1,399 x 24 Cell C Packard Bell Montenero C 14.1-inch 4GB DDR3L memory

128GB eMMC storage

Intel Celeron N4020

Intel HD Graphics 500 10GB Anytime data + 10GB Nite data R419 x 24 Huawei MateBook D15 8GB DDR4 memory

256GB NVMe SSD

Intel Core i3-1115G4

Intel Iris Xe Graphics 10GB Anytime data + 10GB Nite data R799 x 24 Packard Bell Lauda i5 15.6-inch 8GB DDR3L

512GB SSD

Intel Core i5-1195G7

Intel Iris Xe Graphics 10GB Anytime data + 10GB Nite data R799 x 24 Packard Bell Lauda i7 15.6-inch 8GB DDR3L

512GB SSD

Intel Core i7-1165G7

Intel Iris Xe Graphics 10GB Anytime data + 10GB Nite data R949 x 24 MTN Huawei MateBook D15 8GB DDR4 memory

256GB NVMe SSD

Intel Core i3-1115G4

Intel Iris Xe Graphics 6GB Anytime data R679 x 24 Huawei MateBook D15 8GB DDR4 memory

256GB NVMe SSD

Intel Core i3-1115G4

Intel Iris Xe Graphics 15GB Anytime data R729 x 24

Now read: New AirPods Pro could measure your temperature