Takealot beats Makro and Game in tech price showdown

Although Massmart is pushing to become the leader in South Africa’s e-commerce space, Takealot offers better pricing on a range of tech products than its online stores, a MyBroadband analysis has revealed.

We compared the pricing of ten tech products available through Takealot, and Massmart-owned Game and Makro.

Takealot is cheaper for various products, including Samsung’s Q60B 85-inch QLED 4K TV, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the 7ℓ Milex Steam Air Fryer.

However, Game and Makro offer better pricing on the Xbox Series X console and Delonghi Magnifica Evo coffee machine.

The most significant price gap is seen with the Samsung Q60B 85-inch 4K QLED TV, which Takealot sells for R34,449.

The TV is available from Makro for R37,999 and Game for R38,999.

The roles are reversed for the Delonghi Magnifica Evo coffee machine. Makro sells the coffee maker for R4,000 less than Takealot, while Game’s price is R3,500 less than Takealot’s.

Takealot sells the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in Graphite for R18,999, while Makro and Game sell it for R20,999 and R19,999.

The difference would have likely been higher if Makro and Game sold the Pink Gold variant, which Takealot sells for R16,999.

South Africans can save almost R1,000 by buying an Xbox Series X console from Game rather than Takealot.

The console is available for R11,999 at Game, R12,799 at Makro, and R12,879 at Takealot.

Makro sells Samsung’s FHD 27-inch curved monitor for the highest price at R4,259, while Takealot and Game offer similar pricing at R3,499.

The three retailers offer similar pricing on the 600W Magneto Portable Power Station at R8,999. The backup power system provides 537 watt-hours of capacity and “super-fast charging” capabilities.

Curiously, Takealot claims that the price of the power station is marked down from R12,999. However, a quick look on Serval Tracker shows that the list price sat at R9,999 until 9 July 2023, and it was then raised to R12,999.

The same can be said for JBL’s 5.1 Channel Soundbar, which is available for R10,999 from the three online stores.

Massmart’s e-commerce push

In mid-2021, Massmart’s head of e-commerce, Sylvester John, announced the company’s ambition to become the market leader in South Africa’s e-commerce space.

John had previously served as Walmart’s vice president for last-mile delivery in North America and carries extensive senior-level retail experience.

“It’s notable that our sophisticated national distribution centre network and warehouse store base — particularly Makro and Builders — offer fantastic geographic coverage for rapid online order fulfilment,” said John.

He added that Massmart has the brand partners, geographical presence, product assortment, procurement scale, and primary logistics capability to be a successful online retailer.

Massmart CEO Mitchell Slape said the company sees a substantial opportunity to grow its online presence.

He added that many South Africans aren’t aware that Massmart’s online presence is the second largest in South Africa, behind Takealot.

The pricing of ten tech items available from Takealot, Game, and Makro are compared in the table below.