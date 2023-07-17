Apple could launch first M3-powered Macs in October

Apple launched a slew of new Macs and Macbooks at its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) on 5 June 2023, but Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says it could launch more soon.

In his Power On newsletter, Gurman said Apple’s October launch event could see the Cupertino-based tech company launch new M3 Macs.

“Now that Apple has gotten the 15-inch MacBook Air and new M2 Ultra-based Macs out the door, the October launch could feature the first Macs with M3 chips,” Gurman said.

“October is too early for new high-end MacBook Pros or desktops, so the first beneficiaries of the new chip should be the next iMac, 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro.”

This somewhat follows Gurman’s earlier predictions. In January 2023, he reported that Apple was working on a 3nm M3 chip for the next MacBook Air and iMac.

Apple uses the 5nm fabrication process to build its M2 chips. However, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company said the 3mm process can increase speeds by up to 15% and reduce power consumption by 30%.

Gurman said he expected to see the M3 chip launch in late 2023 or early next year with a 13-inch MacBook Air, 15-inch MacBook Air, and a new iMac.

The fourth quarter of the year is often a busy time for Apple, with the company expected to launch its next line of smartphones — the iPhone 15 range — sometime in September.

It will then host another launch event in October, and it is at this event Gurman believes the M3 Macs and MacBooks will be unveiled.

