What’s Next — Samsung’s Mike van Lier discusses the latest advancements in Smart TV technology

In this episode of What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou, Mike van Lier – Vice President of Consumer Electronics at Samsung South Africa, discusses the latest advancements in Smart TV technology.

Mike van Lier has over 20 years of experience working across multiple categories in the ICT and Consumer Electronics industries.

During this time, he has provided meaningful strategic leadership and accumulated substantial experience managing regional teams and multi-million-dollar portfolios in both the business-to-business and consumer segments.

Van Lier has worked at Samsung for over six years, holding positions such as Divisional Head: Enterprise Business Team, Enterprise Business Director for Southern Africa, and most recently, Vice President of Consumer Electronics.

The Interview

In his What’s Next interview, van Lier discusses the latest advancements in Smart TV technology and explains what to look for when choosing your next Smart TV.

He then outlines what 2023 holds for Samsung’s lineup of Smart TVs and explains how best to integrate a Smart TV seamlessly into your home.

Van Lier concludes by highlighting how Samsung is delivering innovative calm technology and eco-conscious practices to help improve customers’ lives.

You can watch the full interview with Mike van Lier below.