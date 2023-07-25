Best laptops under R10,000 in South Africa

While R10,000 or cheaper laptops likely can’t run demanding games or handle CPU-heavy workloads, they can be more than suitable for everyday tasks and browsing.
MyBroadband searched for ten of the best laptops you can buy in South Africa for under R10,000. We found several options listed by retailers such as Wootware, Dreamware Tech, Progenix, Evetech, Incredible Connection, and Hi-Fi Corp.
All the listed machines feature integrated graphics, meaning they won’t be sufficient to run resource-intensive games, or graphic design and video editing software.
Wootware’s offerings under R10,000 include an Intel Core i5-powered Asus X515 and Lenovo IdeaPad 3 for R9,199 and R9,776, respectively.
The Asus notebook packs 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. The Lenovo also packs 8GB of DDR4 RAM, but it features a 1TB HDD.
Progenix sells an 11th-generation Intel Core i3-powered Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Slim for R9,481 via EFT or R9,860 when paying with a credit card. It features 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.
Dell fans can get an Inspiron 3501 with 8GB of RAM, 1TB of HDD storage, and an Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor for R9,669.
Evetech sells an AMD-powered HP 15s notebook and Intel Core i5-powered Lenovo IdeaPad 1, which are both priced at R9,999.
The former packs 12GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB “Ultra-Fast” SSD, while the Lenovo has 8GB of RAM and similar storage specs.
There is only one Chromebook listed — an Acer Chromebook Spin 513 — and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon SC7180 processor combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of flash storage. It is available for R9,999 from Incredible Connection.
The retailer also sells an AMD Ryzen 7-powered ASUS M515 laptop with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.
Hi-Fi Corp offers an HP 15s notebook with similar specs to the one offered by Evetech, bar the processor.
It packs an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage for R9,999.
Ten of the best laptops available for less than R10,000 in South Africa are listed below.
ASUS X515 (Wootware) — R9,199
|ASUS X515EA-I582G4W X515
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-1135G7 4.20GHz
|Memory
|8GB DDR4 2,400MHz
|Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe
|Storage
|256GB M.2 PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD
|Display
|15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080p with 60Hz refresh rate
|Ports
|1 x USB Type-C, 3 x USB Type-A, 1 x HDMI 1.4a, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 — R9,481* (Progenix)
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3
|Processor
|Intel Core i3-1115G4 4.10GHz
|Memory
|8GB DDR4 3,200MHz
|Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Storage
|512GB M.2 PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD
|Display
|15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080p with 60Hz refresh rate
|Ports
|1 x USB Type-C, 2 x USB Type-A, 1 x HDMI 1.4b, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
|*The price of R9,481 is for EFT payments. When paying with a credit card, Progenix will charge R9,860.
Dell Inspiron 3501 — R9,669 (Dreamware Tech)
|Dell Inspiron 3501
|Processor
|Intel Core i3-1115G4 4.10GHz
|Memory
|8GB DDR4 2,400MHz
|Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Storage
|1TB HDD
|Display
|15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080p with 60Hz refresh rate
|Ports
|1 x USB Type-C, 3 x USB Type-A, 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 — R9,776 (Wootware)
|Lenovo IdeaPad 3
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-10210U 4.20GHz
|Memory
|8GB DDR4 2,666MHz
|Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Storage
|1TB HDD 5,400 rpm
|Display
|15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080p with 60Hz refresh rate
|Ports
|3 x USB Type-A, 1 x HDMI 1.4b, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
HP 15s (Intel) — R9,999 (Evetech)
|HP 15s
|Processor
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 4.0GHz
|Memory
|12GB DDR4
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon Vega 7 Graphics
|Storage
|512GB “Ultra-Fast” NVMe SSD
|Display
|15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080p with 60Hz refresh rate
|Ports
|1 x USB Type-C, 2 x USB Type-A, 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 — R9,999 (Evetech)
|Lenovo IdeaPad 1
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-1235U 4.40GHz
|Memory
|8GB DDR4
|Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Storage
|512GB “Ultra-Fast” NVMe SSD
|Display
|15.6-inch 1,366 x 768p with 60Hz refresh rate
|Ports
|1 x USB Type-C, 3 x USB Type-A, 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
Acer Chromebook Spin 513 — R9,999 (Incredible)
|Acer Chromebook Spin 513
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon SC7180 Processor 2.40GHz
|Memory
|8GB DDR4
|Graphics
|Qualcomm Adreno 618
|Storage
|128GB eMMC
|Display
|13.3-inch 1,920 x 1,080p with 60Hz refresh rate
|Ports
|2 x USB Type-C, 1 x USB Type-A, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
Acer Aspire 3 — R9,999 (Incredible)
|Acer Aspire 3
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-1135G7 4.20GHz
|Memory
|8GB DDR4
|Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe
|Storage
|512GB SSD
|Display
|15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080p with 60Hz refresh rate
|Ports
|3 x USB Type-A, 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
ASUS M515 — R9,999 (Incredible)
|ASUS M515
|Processor
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700U 4.00GHz
|Memory
|8GB DDR4
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon Vega 10 Graphics
|Storage
|512GB SSD
|Display
|15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080p with 60Hz refresh rate
|Ports
|1 x USB Type-C, 3 x USB Type-A, 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
HP 15s (AMD) — R9,999 (Hi-Fi Corp)
|HP 15s
|Processor
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 4.00GHz
|Memory
|8GB DDR4 3,200MHz
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon Vega 7 Graphics
|Storage
|256GB SSD
|Display
|15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080p with 60Hz refresh rate
|Ports
|1 x USB Type-C, 2 x USB Type-A, 1 x HDMI 1.4a, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.