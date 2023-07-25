Best laptops under R10,000 in South Africa

While R10,000 or cheaper laptops likely can’t run demanding games or handle CPU-heavy workloads, they can be more than suitable for everyday tasks and browsing.

MyBroadband searched for ten of the best laptops you can buy in South Africa for under R10,000. We found several options listed by retailers such as Wootware, Dreamware Tech, Progenix, Evetech, Incredible Connection, and Hi-Fi Corp.

All the listed machines feature integrated graphics, meaning they won’t be sufficient to run resource-intensive games, or graphic design and video editing software.

Wootware’s offerings under R10,000 include an Intel Core i5-powered Asus X515 and Lenovo IdeaPad 3 for R9,199 and R9,776, respectively.

The Asus notebook packs 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. The Lenovo also packs 8GB of DDR4 RAM, but it features a 1TB HDD.

Progenix sells an 11th-generation Intel Core i3-powered Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Slim for R9,481 via EFT or R9,860 when paying with a credit card. It features 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

Dell fans can get an Inspiron 3501 with 8GB of RAM, 1TB of HDD storage, and an Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor for R9,669.

Evetech sells an AMD-powered HP 15s notebook and Intel Core i5-powered Lenovo IdeaPad 1, which are both priced at R9,999.

The former packs 12GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB “Ultra-Fast” SSD, while the Lenovo has 8GB of RAM and similar storage specs.

There is only one Chromebook listed — an Acer Chromebook Spin 513 — and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon SC7180 processor combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of flash storage. It is available for R9,999 from Incredible Connection.

The retailer also sells an AMD Ryzen 7-powered ASUS M515 laptop with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

Hi-Fi Corp offers an HP 15s notebook with similar specs to the one offered by Evetech, bar the processor.

It packs an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage for R9,999.

Ten of the best laptops available for less than R10,000 in South Africa are listed below.

ASUS X515 (Wootware) — R9,199

ASUS X515EA-I582G4W X515 Processor Intel Core i5-1135G7 4.20GHz Memory 8GB DDR4 2,400MHz Graphics Intel Iris Xe Storage 256GB M.2 PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD Display 15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080p with 60Hz refresh rate Ports 1 x USB Type-C, 3 x USB Type-A, 1 x HDMI 1.4a, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 — R9,481* (Progenix)

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Processor Intel Core i3-1115G4 4.10GHz Memory 8GB DDR4 3,200MHz Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Storage 512GB M.2 PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD Display 15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080p with 60Hz refresh rate Ports 1 x USB Type-C, 2 x USB Type-A, 1 x HDMI 1.4b, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack *The price of R9,481 is for EFT payments. When paying with a credit card, Progenix will charge R9,860.

Dell Inspiron 3501 — R9,669 (Dreamware Tech)

Dell Inspiron 3501 Processor Intel Core i3-1115G4 4.10GHz Memory 8GB DDR4 2,400MHz Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Storage 1TB HDD Display 15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080p with 60Hz refresh rate Ports 1 x USB Type-C, 3 x USB Type-A, 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 — R9,776 (Wootware)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Processor Intel Core i5-10210U 4.20GHz Memory 8GB DDR4 2,666MHz Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Storage 1TB HDD 5,400 rpm Display 15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080p with 60Hz refresh rate Ports 3 x USB Type-A, 1 x HDMI 1.4b, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack

HP 15s (Intel) — R9,999 (Evetech)

HP 15s Processor AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 4.0GHz Memory 12GB DDR4 Graphics AMD Radeon Vega 7 Graphics Storage 512GB “Ultra-Fast” NVMe SSD Display 15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080p with 60Hz refresh rate Ports 1 x USB Type-C, 2 x USB Type-A, 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 — R9,999 (Evetech)

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Processor Intel Core i5-1235U 4.40GHz Memory 8GB DDR4 Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Storage 512GB “Ultra-Fast” NVMe SSD Display 15.6-inch 1,366 x 768p with 60Hz refresh rate Ports 1 x USB Type-C, 3 x USB Type-A, 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 — R9,999 (Incredible)

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon SC7180 Processor 2.40GHz Memory 8GB DDR4 Graphics Qualcomm Adreno 618 Storage 128GB eMMC Display 13.3-inch 1,920 x 1,080p with 60Hz refresh rate Ports 2 x USB Type-C, 1 x USB Type-A, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack

Acer Aspire 3 — R9,999 (Incredible)

Acer Aspire 3 Processor Intel Core i5-1135G7 4.20GHz Memory 8GB DDR4 Graphics Intel Iris Xe Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080p with 60Hz refresh rate Ports 3 x USB Type-A, 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack

ASUS M515 — R9,999 (Incredible)

ASUS M515 Processor AMD Ryzen 7 3700U 4.00GHz Memory 8GB DDR4 Graphics AMD Radeon Vega 10 Graphics Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080p with 60Hz refresh rate Ports 1 x USB Type-C, 3 x USB Type-A, 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack

HP 15s (AMD) — R9,999 (Hi-Fi Corp)

HP 15s Processor AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 4.00GHz Memory 8GB DDR4 3,200MHz Graphics AMD Radeon Vega 7 Graphics Storage 256GB SSD Display 15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080p with 60Hz refresh rate Ports 1 x USB Type-C, 2 x USB Type-A, 1 x HDMI 1.4a, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack

