Glitch lands hundreds of drones in river

A pre-game light show before Australia’s Fifa Women’s World Cup game against France ended in disaster when a technical glitch caused hundred of drones to plummet into the Yarra River in Melbourne.

According to an ABC News Australia report, the cause is still unknown, and the Australian Traffic Network (ATN), which owns and operates the drones, says as many as 350 may be resting at the bottom of the river.

“This is the first technical situation we’ve had in the 18 months that we’ve been in the business,” ABC News Australia quoted ATN’s Vic Lorusso as saying.

“We’ve done hundreds and hundreds of shows across the country and some parts of different countries and we haven’t seen what we saw on Friday, so we’re obviously going through it step by step.”

The recovery process is underway, with divers scouring the river to retrieve the drones.

Lorusso said the drones behaved exactly as expected in the event of such a malfunction by auto-rotating and landing.

However, with the technical glitch occurring over the Yarra River, the drones landed in the river and sank to the bottom.

He also noted that they had not caused any damage to property or injury during their descent.

“We were there to do a brilliant show for the Matildas [Australia women’s national soccer team] so we were very disappointed and bummed out in that aspect but I’m very grateful that everyone is safe,” said Lorusso.

