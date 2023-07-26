Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 unveiled — with the return of a much-loved feature

Samsung announced two new smartwatches at its Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, Korea, on 26 July 2023.

The Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic feature a faster chip, bigger displays and batteries, better sleep tracking, improved durability, and an improved mechanism for swapping out bands.

In terms of design, the watches are practically identical to their predecessors, apart from the reappearance of the physically-rotating bezel on the Classic, which was removed with the now-dropped Galaxy Watch Pro in 2022.

On the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, this feature was a major plus for many tech reviewers.

Both smartwatches are offered in two sizes — 40mm and 44mm for the standard model, and 43mm and 47mm for the Classic.

They also have slightly bigger displays, thanks to a 30% reduction in size for the bezel on the standard model and 15% decrease in the physical rotating bezel on the Classic.

The smaller models now feature a 1.3-inch OLED screen, while the larger units offer a 1.5-inch display.

The resolution has also been increased, jumping to 480×480 on the larger models and 432×432 on the smaller ones.

For easier use in bright environments, the peak brightness can now go up to 2,000 nits.

In addition, all models feature sapphire crystal screens for additional protection against impacts.

The Watch 6 range is the first to run on Google’s Wear OS 4.

In addition to ensuring compatibility with the widest range of apps available for smartwatches, the new operating system should feature software improvements that improve battery life.

In this regard, the smartwatches should also benefit on the hardware side — with chip, RAM, and battery upgrades.

The new processor — the Exynos W930 — boasts improved performance, which is augmented by a RAM upgrade from 1.5GB to 2GB.

Batteries for the smaller models have been increased to 300mAh, up from 284mAh, while the larger units get a 425mAh pack instead of 410mAh.

The standard model’s 40mm model is available in graphite grey and silver, while the 44mm is offered in graphite grey and gold.

Both sizes of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic come in black or silver.

The two watches can be paired with 704 unique combinations of bands, which are more easily removable and attachable thanks to a large single-click button.

South African pricing details

In South Africa, the non-cellular versions of the Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic will retail starting from R6,999 and R8,999, respectively.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Watch 6 open from 27 July 2023, with shipping starting on 11 August 2023. General in-store availability is set for 25 August 2023.

Below are more images of the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic smartwatches.

