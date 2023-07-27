Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S9 — including Ultra model boasting a laptop-sized screen

Samsung has unveiled its latest premium tablet range consisting of three new devices — the Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus, and Tab S9 Ultra.
All three tablets feature the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, OLED displays with support for 60–120Hz dynamic refresh rates, and the S-pen stylus included in the box.
The primary differences between the three are in their screen and battery sizes.
The base model gets an 11-inch display and 8,000mAh battery, while the Plus features a 12.4-inch screen and 10,090mAh pack.
The flagship Ultra variant features a massive 14.6-inch OLED screen and 11,200mAh battery.
Its display is only slightly smaller than the typical 15-inch laptops on the market and larger than compact 13-inch and 14-inch models.
The largest tablet screen available from Samsung’s main rival — Apple — is the 12.9 inches on its iPad Pro.
In MyBroadband’s early hands-on with the tablet, the sheer size immediately made an impression.
Despite its size, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is just 5.5mm thick — nearly an entire millimetre thinner than the iPad Pro.
The entry-level model is slightly thicker at 5.9mm, but still slimmer than Apple’s flagship product.
However, the standard Tab S9 lacks an ultrawide camera on the rear — with only a single 13MP wide lens that supports autofocus.
The Plus and Ultra models get an 8MP ultrawide sensor in addition to the above.
The standard and Plus models also miss out on an additional 12MP ultrawide sensor on the front, which is exclusive to the Ultra.
A 12MP main sensor features on all the variants.
For those who intend to use it as a laptop, the Tab S9 series can be paired with the Samsung Book Cover keyboard.
In South Africa, the Tab S9 is expected to go on sale in September 2023, starting at the following prices:
- Tab S9 — R24,999
- Tab S9 Plus — R27,999
- Tab S9 Ultra — R32,999
Below are the specifications and more images of the Galaxy Tab S9 series.
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series
|Specifications
|Galaxy Tab S9
|Galaxy Tab S9 Plus
|Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
|Display
|
11-inch 1,600 x 2,560 OLED with up to 120Hz refresh rate
|12.4-inch 1,752 x 2,800 OLED with up to 120Hz refresh rate
|14.6-inch 1,848 x 2,960 OLED with up to 120Hz refresh rate
|OS
|Android 13
|Camera
|Rear
|13MP AF
|13MP AF + 8MP Ultra-Wide
|Front
|12MP Ultra-Wide
|12MP + 12MP Ultra-Wide
|RAM & Storage*
|8GB+128GB
12GB+256GB
microSD up to 1TB
|12GB+256GB
12GB+512GB
microSD up to 1TB
|12GB+256GB
12GB+512GB
16GB+1TB
microSD up to 1TB
|Chip
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy
|Battery and charging
|8,000mAh
|10,090mAh
|11,200mAh
|Cellular
|5G or LTE (optional and LTE version only available in select markets)
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.3
|Protection rating
|IP68
|Colours
|Beige, Graphite grey
|Sound
|Quad Stereo Speakers with Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos
|Security
|Samsung Knox
|Biometric Authentication
|Under-display fingerprint reader
|Dimensions
|165.8 x 254.3 x 5.9mm
|185.4 x 285.4 x 5.7mm
|208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm
|Weight
|498g (Wi-Fi) / 500g (5G)
|581g (Wi-Fi) / 586g (5G)
|732g (Wi-Fi) / 737g (5G)
|Accessories
|
S-Pen included in the box
