Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S9 — including Ultra model boasting a laptop-sized screen

Samsung has unveiled its latest premium tablet range consisting of three new devices — the Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus, and Tab S9 Ultra.

All three tablets feature the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, OLED displays with support for 60–120Hz dynamic refresh rates, and the S-pen stylus included in the box.

The primary differences between the three are in their screen and battery sizes.

The base model gets an 11-inch display and 8,000mAh battery, while the Plus features a 12.4-inch screen and 10,090mAh pack.

The flagship Ultra variant features a massive 14.6-inch OLED screen and 11,200mAh battery.

Its display is only slightly smaller than the typical 15-inch laptops on the market and larger than compact 13-inch and 14-inch models.

The largest tablet screen available from Samsung’s main rival — Apple — is the 12.9 inches on its iPad Pro.

In MyBroadband’s early hands-on with the tablet, the sheer size immediately made an impression.

Despite its size, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is just 5.5mm thick — nearly an entire millimetre thinner than the iPad Pro.

The entry-level model is slightly thicker at 5.9mm, but still slimmer than Apple’s flagship product.

However, the standard Tab S9 lacks an ultrawide camera on the rear — with only a single 13MP wide lens that supports autofocus.

The Plus and Ultra models get an 8MP ultrawide sensor in addition to the above.

The standard and Plus models also miss out on an additional 12MP ultrawide sensor on the front, which is exclusive to the Ultra.

A 12MP main sensor features on all the variants.

For those who intend to use it as a laptop, the Tab S9 series can be paired with the Samsung Book Cover keyboard.

In South Africa, the Tab S9 is expected to go on sale in September 2023, starting at the following prices:

Tab S9 — R24,999

Tab S9 Plus — R27,999

Tab S9 Ultra — R32,999

Below are the specifications and more images of the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series Specifications Galaxy Tab S9 Galaxy Tab S9 Plus Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Display 11-inch 1,600 x 2,560 OLED with up to 120Hz refresh rate 12.4-inch 1,752 x 2,800 OLED with up to 120Hz refresh rate 14.6-inch 1,848 x 2,960 OLED with up to 120Hz refresh rate OS Android 13 Camera Rear 13MP AF 13MP AF + 8MP Ultra-Wide Front 12MP Ultra-Wide 12MP + 12MP Ultra-Wide RAM & Storage* 8GB+128GB

12GB+256GB

microSD up to 1TB 12GB+256GB

12GB+512GB

microSD up to 1TB 12GB+256GB

12GB+512GB

16GB+1TB

microSD up to 1TB Chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Battery and charging 8,000mAh 10,090mAh 11,200mAh Cellular 5G or LTE (optional and LTE version only available in select markets) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.3 Protection rating IP68 Colours Beige, Graphite grey Sound Quad Stereo Speakers with Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos Security Samsung Knox Biometric Authentication Under-display fingerprint reader Dimensions 165.8 x 254.3 x 5.9mm 185.4 x 285.4 x 5.7mm 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm Weight 498g (Wi-Fi) / 500g (5G) 581g (Wi-Fi) / 586g (5G) 732g (Wi-Fi) / 737g (5G) Accessories S-Pen included in the box



Optional:

S Pen Creator Edition, Book Cover Keyboard, Book Cover Keyboard Slim, Smart Book Cover, Outdoor Cover, Notepaper Screen, Privacy Screen

Galaxy Tab S9 series

Galaxy Tab S9

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra