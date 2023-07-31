Inside Samsung’s new five-floor Galaxy Premium Store in Korea

Samsung recently launched its Galaxy Premium Store in the Gangnam District in Seoul, South Korea, and MyBroadband got an opportunity to visit the shop during the week of the company’s latest Unpacked Event.

Samsung is a dominant force in its home country, contributing roughly 20% of South Korea’s annual gross domestic product.

Although well-known for its home appliances and TVs, its mobile division (Mobile eXperience), headed by TM Roh, accounts for most of its global revenue.

According to Counterpoint Research, Samsung captured roughly 21% of the global smartphone market in 2022. In South Korea, it accounted for 63% of the smartphones sold.

With its high appeal among the local populace, it makes sense that the company opened a flagship store in Gangnam, one of Seoul’s wealthiest suburbs.

The tech giant provided select media with access to the store one day before its official opening on 28 July 2023.

The massive store consists of four aboveground floors and a basement level showcasing Samsung’s mobile and computing products, and a wide range of accessories to pair them with.

The store is divided into themed “sides” for visitors to explore.

The use of sides aligns with the company’s “Join the Flip Side” marketing catchphrase for its range of foldable smartphones.

For example, the Wellness Side on the second floor focuses on the health-tracking benefits of the Galaxy Watch 6.

Here, users can put the watch on their wrist and get on a spinning bike to track their heart rate, burnt calories, and other metrics, shown on a screen in front of them.

The Fun Side on the fourth floor allows visitors to play games on Samsung laptops using the massive Oddysey G9 curved monitors and to take photos in front of an enormous display with interesting animations.

There are also other segments you would not typically find in a Samsung shop — such as a coffee kiosk on the third floor, which sells a wide range of beverages and treats for those who wish to take their time enjoying all the store has to offer.

Numerous interactive experiences and selfie booths are also set up throughout the store, which should appeal greatly to the influential youth market.

Below are photos from our visit to the Samsung Galaxy Premium Store in Seoul on 28 July 2023. The basement level was not included as it is primarily used for amenities and back-office space.

First/Ground floor — Galaxy Flip, Fold, and Watch products

Second floor — Computers, tablets, more foldables, and accessories

Third floor — Coffee and treats kiosk, mini auditorium, and SLBS mobile accessory studio

Fourth floor — More “sides”, gaming PCs, and huge interactive display for photos