The Samsung Innovation Museum (SIM) in Suwon, Korea, holds an interesting collection of the tech giant’s numerous products from its founding in 1969.

MyBroadband recently had the opportunity to visit the SIM during the week of the Galaxy Unpacked launch event for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 in Seoul.

The SIM is just one of 130 buildings in the 1.72m2 million Samsung Digital City — the company’s enormous Research and Development headquarters.

The campus employs over 37,000 people who enjoy over 121m2 million of facilities in addition to their working spaces, including three football pitches, ten basketball courts, four badminton courts, 13 cafeterias, and 15 cafés.

Located near Samsung Digital City’s main Central Park facility, the four-floor SIM was first opened in 2014 and covers 10,950m2, making it Korea’s largest museum on the history of electronics.

It celebrates Samsung’s technological achievements while highlighting breakthroughs in various fields of technology that extend beyond the company.

The History of Samsung floor showcases the 54-year-old company’s wide range of legacy products — from its first home appliances like black and white TVs, microwave ovens, and refrigerators — to its computing hardware like hard drives, memory, and mobile phones.

From our perspective, it was interesting to see how Samsung’s products reflected the broader design choices of the times, starting out with lots of wood and brown colours and mechanical dials and gradually switching to more modern silver and black designs with electronic controls.

Among the most fascinating items we saw was Samsung’s first-ever hard drive — a 48MB model — and the world’s first watch phone — the SPH-WP10.

The SIM also provides an overview of the company’s history and corporate logos — dating back to its founding and early years as a Korean-only company to becoming a globally-recognised brand.

Below is a brief history of Samsung’s most popular products through the years. Unless stated otherwise, the “first” refers to Samsung’s first product of a kind.

1972 — Samsung’s first Black and White CRT TV: 19-W880

1974 — Samsung’s first twin tub washing machine with separate dryer: SEW-200

1976 — Samsung’s first convertible refrigerator/freezer combo: Hi Cold refrigerator

1977 — Samsung’s first colour CRT TV and main export item: Econo Colour TV

1978 — Samsung’s first microwave oven in Korea: RE-700D

1984 — Samsung’s first air conditioner: SRA-120W

1979 — Fourth VTR in the world: SV-7700

1982 — MyMy Mini Stereo casette player

1983 — Microwave oven with built-in 5-inch display: RE555-CTV

1983 — First 8-bit PC in Korea: SPC-1000

1984 — First electronic key telephone in Korea: KP-832

1987 — First laptop in Korea: S-5000

1988 — Samsung’s first hard drive: SHD-2040N with 48MB storage

1988 — First mobile phone in Korea: SH-100 (centre)

1991 — Samsung’s first colour laser printer: SLB-3108H

1993 — Samsung’s first computer with automatic power management: Green Computer SPC-7200

1995 — Convertible LCD TV/Monitor: LCT-2000

1996 — World’s first 12.8:9 ratio CRT TV: Myeongpum Plus One

1996 — World’s first CDMA phone: SCH-100 (bottom right)

1996 — First DVD/CD player in Korea: DVD-860

1997 — First digital video camcorder in Korea: SV-D100

2005 — Smallest digital video camcorder: SDC-007 (right)

2000 — First DVD/VTR combo player in the world: SV-DVD1E

2004 — Premium Home Theatre System: HT-DS1000T

2004 — Robotic automatic vacuum Cleaner with camera vision: VC-RP30

1999 — World’s first watch phone — SPH-WP10

1999 — World’s first MP3 phone: SPH-M2500

1999 — World’s first TV Phone: SCH-M220

2002 — World’s first TFT-LCD mobile phone: SGH-T100

2006 — World’s first high-resolution camera phone: SCH-B600

2011 — World’s first smartphone with voice command: Galaxy S2

Samsung logos — 1969 to present