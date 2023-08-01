The 54-year history of Samsung devices in pictures

The Samsung Innovation Museum (SIM) in Suwon, Korea, holds an interesting collection of the tech giant’s numerous products from its founding in 1969.
MyBroadband recently had the opportunity to visit the SIM during the week of the Galaxy Unpacked launch event for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 in Seoul.
The SIM is just one of 130 buildings in the 1.72m2 million Samsung Digital City — the company’s enormous Research and Development headquarters.
The campus employs over 37,000 people who enjoy over 121m2 million of facilities in addition to their working spaces, including three football pitches, ten basketball courts, four badminton courts, 13 cafeterias, and 15 cafés.
Located near Samsung Digital City’s main Central Park facility, the four-floor SIM was first opened in 2014 and covers 10,950m2, making it Korea’s largest museum on the history of electronics.
It celebrates Samsung’s technological achievements while highlighting breakthroughs in various fields of technology that extend beyond the company.
The History of Samsung floor showcases the 54-year-old company’s wide range of legacy products — from its first home appliances like black and white TVs, microwave ovens, and refrigerators — to its computing hardware like hard drives, memory, and mobile phones.
From our perspective, it was interesting to see how Samsung’s products reflected the broader design choices of the times, starting out with lots of wood and brown colours and mechanical dials and gradually switching to more modern silver and black designs with electronic controls.
Among the most fascinating items we saw was Samsung’s first-ever hard drive — a 48MB model — and the world’s first watch phone — the SPH-WP10.
The SIM also provides an overview of the company’s history and corporate logos — dating back to its founding and early years as a Korean-only company to becoming a globally-recognised brand.
Below is a brief history of Samsung’s most popular products through the years. Unless stated otherwise, the “first” refers to Samsung’s first product of a kind.
