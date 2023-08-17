The price difference between buying Apple gear and mid-range alternatives is around R6,300, a MyBroadband analysis has shown.

However, kitting yourself out with ultra-high-end Apple gear will cost R3,773 more than going for high-specced alternatives.

MyBroadband compared the price of going all-Apple to near-equivalents regarding specifications across two tiers — mid-range and ultra-high-end.

We included a laptop, smartphone, smartwatch, and headphones or earphones for each tier.

The mid-range tech gear totalled R52,296 on the Apple side, while the ultra-high-end tech came to R155,896.

On the other hand, the alternatives in these categories totalled R45,996 and R152,123, respectively. The products are compared in more detail below.

Mid-range price comparison

For the mid-range price comparison, we chose Apple’s latest MacBook Air, which starts at R30,999.

The 15-inch MacBook Air packs the Cupertino-based tech giant’s in-house M2 chip, featuring an eight-core CPU, ten-core GPU, and 16-core neural engine.

The base model has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

We compared it to Lenovo’s IdeaPad Gaming 3i laptop with a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU and Nvidia’s 6GB RTX 3060 laptop GPU. The notebook is available through Takealot for R27,999.

According to NanoReview, the Lenovo laptop outperforms Apple’s M2 MacBook Air regarding general and gaming performance.

However, the MacBook Air offers a better display, longer battery life, and better connectivity.

Mid-range comparison Item Apple product Price Alternative Price Laptop MacBook Air 15-inch (M2) 256GB R30,999 Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i (12th-gen i5, RTX 3060) R27,999 Smartphone iPhone SE 2022 64GB R11,999 Samsung Galaxy A54 256GB R9,499 Smartwatch Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS + Cellular) R6,699 Garmin Vivoactive 4s (40mm) R6,199 Headphones AirPods (2nd Gen) R2,599 Samsung Galaxy Buds2 R2,299 Total R52,296 R45,996

Regarding smartphones, we compared Apple’s iPhone SE launched in 2022, to the Samsung Galaxy A54.

The base model 2022 iPhone SE has 64GB of storage, combined with Apple’s A15 Bionic processor, and 4GB of RAM, for R11,999.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A54 packs 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and Samsung’s Exynos 1380 chip for R9,499.

The Cupertino-based tech giant also sells an SE version of the Apple Watch. The 40mm model with only GPS connectivity costs R6,699.

In comparison, the 40mm Vivoactive 4s with similar connectivity features costs R6,199.

Lastly, Apple’s 2nd-generation AirPods are similarly priced to Samsung’s Galaxy Buds2, with only R300 separating the two.

Detailed specs on the laptop and smartphone choices are provided at the end of the article.

Ultra-high-end price comparison

On the high-end side, we compared Apple’s highest-specced 16-inch MacBook Pro to Asus’ Rog Strix Scar 18.

The MacBook packs Apple’s M2 Max processor, comprising a 12-core CPU and 38-core GPU, combined with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage for R84,499.

The Asus Rog Strix Scar 18 we selected features an Intel Core i9-13980HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 laptop GPU with 12GB of vRAM, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD, for R85,026.

According to NanoReview, the Asus notebook demolishes the MacBook Pro when it comes to general performance and gaming.

However, the MacBook Pro has the upper hand regarding display quality, battery efficiency, connectivity, and portability.

Overall, NanoReview gave the Asus Rog Strix Scar 18 a score of 77 out of 100, while the MacBook scored 75.

Ultra-high-end price comparison Item Apple product Price Alternative Price Laptop MacBook Pro 16-inch (M2 Max) R84,499 ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 (13th-gen i9, RTX 4080) R85,026 Smartphone iPhone 14 Pro Max 512GB R37,999 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB R30,999 Smartwatch Apple Watch Ultra R19,999 Gramin Epix Pro (Gen 2) 51mm R23,099 Headphones AirPods Max R13,399 Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX R12,999 Total R155,896 R152,123

We chose Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for the smartphones, which cost R37,999 and R30,999, respectively.

We opted for the 512GB iPhone 14 Pro Max model to keep it on an equal playing field with the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which maxes out at 512GB of storage in South Africa.

The iPhone packs Apple’s A16 Bionic processor and 6GB of RAM. On the other hand, the Samsung features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with 12GB of RAM.

Apple’s top-tier smartwatch is the Apple Watch Ultra, which costs R19,999. A near-equivalent alternative is the second-generation Garmin Epix Pro which is available for R23,099.

Regarding headphones, the Apple AirPods Max costs R13,399, while the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX headset costs R12,999.

Device specs: Laptop comparison

Mid-range High-end Specification MacBook Air M2 15-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i MacBook Pro M1 Max 16-inch ASUS ROG Strix Scar 18 Processor Apple M2 Intel Core i5-12450H Apple M1 Max Intel Core i9-13980HX Memory 8GB 16GB 32GB 32GB Graphics Apple M2 RTX 3060 6GB Apple M1 Max RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB Storage 256GB 512GB 1TB SSD 1TB SSD Display 2,880 x 2,864 liquid retina 60Hz display 1,920 x 1,200 165HZ LCD 3,456 x 2,234 liquid retina XDR 120Hz display 2,560 x 1,600 IPS display with 240Hz refresh rate Ports 2 x USB-C, 1 x MagSafe 3, 3.5mm headphone jack 2 x USB-C, 1 x RJ-45 Ethernet, 1 x HMDI, 3.5mm headphone jack 3 x USB- C, 1 x HDMI, 1 x MagSafe 3, 1 x SDXC card slot, 3.5mm headphone jack 1 x USB-C, 3 x USB Type-A, 1 x HDMI, 1 x RJ-45, 3.5mm headphone jack

Device specs: Smartphone comparison