Google and Samsung join forces to create Apple Vision Pro rival

Google has partnered with Samsung to build a mixed-reality headset to rival Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro.

The companies previously alluded to a triple collaboration, which includes Qualcomm, to create a mixed-reality platform.

Business Insider recently reported that the Internet and tech giants plan to launch an AR/VR headset as early as mid-2024. The Vision Pro is slated for rollout in early 2024.

Codenamed “Project Moohan”, the Google/Samsung/Qualcomm device is expected to run Android and feature a similar design to the Apple Vision Pro.

In recent years, Google and Samsung have collaborated more closely on software and hardware — including in developing Google’s WearOS for Samsung Galaxy Watches.

However, some of Google’s employees are sceptical that they have enough time to develop a product that will impress potential customers.

Despite being around for over a decade, Google’s AR/VR division has struggled to achieve commercial success.

Business Insider said the lack of progress was blamed on changing priorities and a lack of strong leadership.

Apple announced the Vision Pro headset at WWDC in June 2023 after years of rumours and building anticipation.

The unveiling quickly convinced the stock market that Apple had once again come up with a winning formula, as the company’s share price skyrocketed to a new record.

Apple called the $3,499 (R65,036, excl. VAT) gadget the world’s most advanced personal electronics device, with over 5,000 patents filed during its development.

It will run on a custom-built operating system with deep integration in the Apple ecosystem.

Its elaborate assortment of hardware includes 12 cameras, five sensors, and six microphones.

It will feature a plethora of capabilities — including recording video, watching movies, using apps, and controlling Mac computers.

But even Apple is encountering issues with the device’s complex design, reportedly slashing production to 400,000 units for 2024.

It previously aimed to sell 1 million units within the first year of availability.