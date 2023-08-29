Free TVs from Takealot if Springboks win World Cup

Takealot is making more Samsung TVs available as part of its #BackTheBucks promotion following recent big Springbok wins against Wales and New Zealand, which sent TV sales surging.

After first running the promo for the Rugby World Cup in Japan four years ago, the online retailer is again offering to refund customers who buy certain Samsung TVs the full amount of their purchase.

The catch — the Springboks must win 2023’s competition in France.

In 2019, Takealot refunded 346 shoppers a combined R4 million after the Siya Kolisi-led Boks were crowned champions in Japan.

This year, customers have five models to choose from — one 43-inch, 50-inch, and 70-inch model and two 65-inch versions.

These must have been bought between 16 August 2023 and 9 September 2023 — a day after the tournament kicks off.

Takealot told MyBroadband that this year’s #BackTheBucks sale has already eclipsed its 2019 figures.

The Springboks’ impressive performance over the last two weeks has played a big part in this.

“Because Takealot is an online retailer with access to real-time data, we’ve noticed a direct correlation between the Springboks’ performance and shopper behaviour,” the retailer said.

On Saturday, 19 August 2023, the team thrashed Wales 52–16. Less than a week later, the Springboks silenced many critics with a convincing 35–7 win over New Zealand.

The latter was the largest loss margin for the All Blacks in their test rugby history.

“There was an uptick in sales after the first warm-up match [versus Wales], which then continued as we neared the next game,”

“This upward trend continued during the first half of the New Zealand game, and finally, absolutely skyrocketed after the Springboks secured their record-making win against the All Blacks.”

South Africa’s national rugby team is now ranked 2nd in the World Rugby Ranking, two places higher than when Takealot announced their 2023 #BackTheBucks campaign.

Heading into the last World Cup, they were ranked 4th.

The best-selling Samsung models that form part of the promotion are the 43-inch and 70-inch units, which Takealot said showed how support for the team was huge across spending brackets.

These two models also have the highest number of allocated units available in the promotion.

Due to the surge in demand, Takealot said it was in the process of releasing more Samsung TVs for the promotion.

When it initially announced the offer, it said that 737 units were being made available as part of the promo, with allocations as follows:

43-inch CU7000 4K Smart LCD TV — 345

50-inch Q60CA 4K Smart QLED TV — 60

65-inch CU8000 4K Smart LCD TV— 50

65-inch Q60CA 4K Smart QLED TV — 62

70-inch CU7000 4K Smart LCD TV — 220

Two of the models — the 50-inch QLED and 70-inch Crystal UHD units — were unavailable to buy at the time of writing, suggesting they had been sold out.

However, by publication time, the 70-inch Crystal UHD TV had 19 units back in stock.

The full terms and conditions of the 2023 #BackTheBucks campaign are available on Takealot’s website.

Below are the TVs that qualify for the promotion.

43-inch CU7000 4K Smart LCD TV — R5,999

50-inch Q60CA 4K Smart QLED TV — R11,999 (12 left at time of publication)

65-inch CU8000 4K Smart LCD TV— R18,999 (sold out at time of publication)

65-inch Q60CA 4K Smart QLED TV — R15,999

70-inch CU7000 4K Smart LCD TV — R13,999 (19 left at time of publication)