Apple working on low-cost MacBooks

Apple is working on a series of low-cost MacBooks to compete with Chromebook models, using “different materials” and lower-cost components, DigiTimes reports.

The outer shell of the MacBooks will still use a metal casing, and DigiTimes’ industry sources say it could launch as early as the second half of 2024.

The MacBooks are set to compete with Chromebook models in the education sector, and Apple wants to differentiate it from its MacBook Air and Pro lines.

The timeframe for the cheaper MacBook’s launch appears to be based on a lack of related activity at major suppliers like Quanta Computer and Foxconn, making it unlikely that the line will launch in the first half of 2024.

While there is no indication of potential pricing, the low-cost MacBooks will likely be cheaper than Apple’s lowest-specced MacBook Air, which retails for R17,999 in South Africa.

Apple could face an uphill battle competing with Chromebook models, especially if it can’t get its pricing low enough.

There are numerous very low-cost Chromebook models available, and their shipments have increased from 13.9 million in 2019 to more than 33.5 million in 2021.

Although Chromebook shipments have slowed since Covid-19 lockdowns ended, shipment scales are still larger than before the pandemic.

