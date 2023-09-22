Google mocks Apple with iPager ad

Google has released a parody ad for an “iPager” product mocking Apple’s continued use of the SMS protocol in its Messages app instead of using Rich Communication Services (RCS).

The Android owner released a video of the made-up product on YouTube, using the well-known style and fonts of Apple’s product announcements.

Pagers were invented in 1921 but only entered general use in the 1970s. They are still used in the public safety and healthcare industries.

The iPager’s video description tells viewers to “get ready for a new era in communication, again”.

“iPager is a device that uses outdated messaging tech, like Apple uses when texting with Android,” Google said.

“It comes with all the features you already know: lack of encryption, broken group chats, pixelated pics and videos and the (in)famous green bubble.”

The green bubble appears in iMessage on an iPhone for messages sent from an Android smartphone. It is blue when another iPhone user sends a message through the app.

Apple uses the green bubble to indicate that the original content of the message — like media or emojis — might be slightly altered to be compatible with iMessage.

However, when an Android phone participates in a group chat on iMessage, it also breaks read receipts, encryption, typing indicators, and decreases the text character limits.

The company has been criticised for using the bubbles to coerce people — particularly US teens — to switch to iPhone to avoid being mocked for supposedly using an inferior product.

iMessage is Apple’s proprietary instant messaging communication protocol for messages sent between its devices. Like WhatsApp, it’s an Internet instant messaging app that requires a data connection to work.

However, the iPhone’s Messages app falls back to regular SMS when sending messages to non-Apple devices.

SMS is the most well-established and widely used form of texting.

However, it is generally considered outdated compared to other instant messaging standards due to its lack of features and security vulnerabilities.

RCS vs SMS

Google is proposing RCS as the instant message successor to SMS and supports the protocol on its Android operating system and Google Messages app. Apple does not support RCS on its phones.

RCS is more feature-rich and advanced than SMS — including allowing for transmitting in-call multimedia and sending messages up to 8,000 characters long instead of 160.

RCS can also support better security features like end-to-end encryption, identity verification, and digital signatures.

However, RCS requires mobile data and cannot work where the Internet is unavailable, while the oldest generations of cellular technology support SMS.

RCS must also be supported at a mobile network level before being available to end users.

Google said although the iPager was not real, the problems that Apple caused by using SMS on iMessage instead of RCS were.

