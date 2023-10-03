Google announces new branding for more powerful Chromebooks

Google has announced Chromebook Plus, branding that will be used to label ChromeOS-powered laptops with more capable hardware than entry-level systems.

Chromebooks are primarily aimed at students or workers who require cost-effective web-centric machines that only need to run the most popular productivity apps.

However, the typical shopper looking for a budget system might not be technically savvy and end up buying a dirt-cheap device with poor build quality and bare-bones hardware that is barely good enough for ChromeOS.

While there are more premium Chromebooks in the market, Google explained shoppers could easily get lost in a sea of numbers and technical specs, and it might be hard to know which products will provide the performance they require.

“We’ve spent a lot of time listening to laptop users and have worked closely with our partners at Acer, Asus, HP and Lenovo to build a guaranteed standard of performance that people can depend on to get what they need done,” explained Google ChromeOS Product Engineering and UX vice president Johan Maletis.

The Chromebook Plus moniker will be used on laptop models that feature the following specifications as a bare minimum:

CPU — Intel Core i3 12th Gen or above | AMD Ryzen 3 7,000 series or above

— Intel Core i3 12th Gen or above | AMD Ryzen 3 7,000 series or above RAM — 8GB

— 8GB Storage — 128GB

— 128GB Web camera — 1080p resolution with Temporal Noise Reduction

— 1080p resolution with Temporal Noise Reduction Display — Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS or better display

With these specifications, Maletis said Chromebook Plus offered double the performance of top-selling Chromebooks from the second half of 2022.

These laptops also boast built-in Google apps and powerful AI capabilities, Maletis said.

This includes Google Photos Magic Eraser and Adobe Photoshop on the web.

Eight new Chromebook Plus laptops are available at launch, with prices starting from $399 (R7,700) in the US. These models are as follows:

Acer Chromebook Plus 515

Acer Chromebook Plus 514

Asus Chromebook Plus CM34 Flip

Asus Chromebook Plus CX34

HP Chromebook Plus 15.6-inch

HP Chromebook x360 14-inch

Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus

Lenovo Slim 3i Chromebook Plus

Now read: Why tablet sales tanked in South Africa