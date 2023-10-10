Apple is already working on the next version of the Vision Pro

Apple is working on the next generation of its Vision Pro augmented reality headset to address early complaints about its unreleased first generation, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports.

Gurman said one of the key improvements will be a smaller and lighter design to tackle the issue of neck strain that some users experienced during testing.

In addition to slimming down the device, Apple will reportedly add higher-resolution passthrough cameras, a more powerful M2 chip, and better displays.

The Cupertino-based tech company is also considering changing how prescription lenses are incorporated into the headset.

The first-generation Vision Pro uses interchangeable Zeiss lenses that attach magnetically, while the newer version could feature built-in prescription lenses.

Curiously, Gurman described the interchangeable lenses as “a headache for Apple’s operations teams”.

It is unclear how built-in customer order lenses will be any easier, as Gurman says the company would need to offer thousands of different lens combinations.

Built-in prescription lenses will also make the headsets harder to share, reuse, or resell, and they won’t be able to be switched out if a person’s prescription changes.

Apple is reportedly also looking at making a cheaper version of the headset to make its augmented reality technology more attractive to those unwilling to pay $3,499 (R67,230) for the Vision Pro.