World Rugby adopting smart mouthguards to spot head injuries

World Rugby has announced that it will use smart mouthguards to help spot head injuries in real-time with in-game alerts.

Data from the mouthguards will be sent directly to pitch-side doctors to quickly decide whether a player needs to be taken off for a head injury assessment following a heavy collision.

“The smart mouthguards will work in real-time to send alerts of high forces to the independent matchday doctor,” said World Rugby.

“This will, for the first time, enable players who have experienced a high acceleration event, but [have] not shown symptoms or been seen by broadcast cameras, to be taken off and assessed.”

World Rugby will initially invest €2 million (R40 million) to support unions, competitions, and clubs in adopting the mouthguard technology supplied by Prevent Biometrics.

The mouthguards will be required during training and matches, which should also help coaches tailor each player’s drills, tackle skills, and training loads.

World Rugby’s interest in smart mouthguard technology comes after ice hockey research revealed that the technology reduced the risk of concussion by 20% and protected against dental injuries.

“The latest scientific research and expert opinion is telling us one thing — reduce the forces players experience on their heads at all levels of the game. That is exactly what we’re doing,” said World Rugby chief medical officer Eanna Falvey.

“The advances in smart mouthguard technology mean elite players will be better cared for than ever before.”

“We are taking smart mouthguards out of the realm of medical research and putting them into the world of everyday performance management to continue to manage player welfare in the best way possible,” he added.

The new technology will debut in the women’s WXV international rugby competition later this month.

