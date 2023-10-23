Most expensive smartwatches in South Africa

There are several premium smartwatches in South Africa for the most discerning buyers who want the best in design and performance.
According to Counterpoint Research, the global smartwatch industry rebounded in the second quarter of 2023 after year-on-year sales declines in the previous two quarters.
The market has also diversified in terms of brands.
Where Apple once dominated sales, frequently accounting for one in every three smartwatches sold, its share has shrunk significantly while smaller brands have grown.
From its 27% share in Q2 2022, Apple accounted for 22% of the smartwatches sold in Q2 2023.
Nonetheless, the company is still some way ahead of its nearest competitors — Huawei and Samsung.
But the two other top-selling brands in the world — Noise and Fire-Boltt — are not well known outside of India.
The graph below shows a breakdown of the top-selling global smartwatch vendors, according to Counterpoint Research.
Despite the sales slowdown in the first quarter, Statista Market Insights has forecasted that the smartphone industry will record revenue of $44.15 billion in 2023, up from $40.19 billion in 2022.
That will make it worth well over double its value in 2018. By 2028, the industry is expected to be worth $62.46 billion.
While more affordable models have played a role in this improved performance, smartwatch capabilities have also improved radically over the past few years.
Among the most noteworthy are more advanced health features like monitoring irregular cardiac activity to detect possible heart issues early on.
Blood oxygen monitoring and fall detection have also become two standout features.
Apple and Huawei have even introduced emergency satellite texting for those who often venture into remote areas.
Many manufacturers have focused on enhancing durability — with stronger displays and greater water and dust resistance.
This makes buying a multi-thousand-rand smartwatch seem like a more measured decision than it was a few years ago.
Top-notch options in South Africa
Aside from Apple, Huawei, and Samsung, other popular brands in South Africa are Fitbit and Garmin.
Garmin is particularly sought after for its high-end models aimed at extreme adventurers and fitness enthusiasts.
Two conventional watchmakers — Fossil and Tag Heuer — also offer smartwatch options.
Fossil’s is far more affordable than the latter, as with their regular watches.
Below are the best smartwatches from each of the seven major smartwatch brands in South Africa.
Apple Watch Ultra 2 — From R20,999
|Apple Watch Ultra 2
|OS
|WatchOS 10
|Display
|49mm: 1.92-inch 502 x 410 OLED
Up to 3,000 nits
|Processor
|Apple S9 SiP
|Storage
|64GB
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
Altimeter
Blood oxygen sensor
Blood pressure sensor
Compass
Depth gauge
Electrical heart sensor
Gyroscope
Optical heart sensor
Proximity sensor
Temperature sensor
Water temperature sensor
|Connectivity
|LTE, 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, Ultra Wideband
|Battery life
|Up to 36 hours in smartwatch mode
Up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode
|Water and dust resistance
|Up to 100 metres
IP6X dust-resistant
|NFC payments
Supported banks
|Yes — Apple Pay
Absa, Capitec, Discovery Bank, FNB, Investec, Nedbank, RMB, Standard Bank
Fitbit Sense 2 — From R4,999
|Fitbit Sense 2
|OS
|Fitbit OS (version 194.61)
|Display
|40mm: 1.58-inch 300 x 300 OLED
|Processor
|Unspecified
|Storage
|4GB
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
Ambient light sensor
Barometer
Blood oxygen sensor
Blood pressure sensor
Compass
Electric heart sensor
Gyro
Optical heart sensor
Skin temperature sensor
|Connectivity
|802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
|Battery life
|6 days or more on smartwatch mode
Up to 5 hours with continuous GPS
|Water and dust resistance
|Up to 50 metres
IP6X dust resistant
|NFC payments
Supported banks
|Yes — Fitbit Pay
Absa, Discovery Bank, FNB, Nedbank, Investec, RMB, Standard Bank
Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch stainless steel— From R5,999
|Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch
|OS
|Android Wear OS 3
|Display
|44mm: 1.28-inch 416 x 416 OLED
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+
|Storage
|8GB
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
Ambient light sensor
Altimeter
Blood oxygen sensor
Compass
Gyro
GPS
Optical heartrate sensor
|Connectivity
|802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
|Battery life
|Up to 24 hours
Over 24 hours in power-saving mode
|Water and dust resistance
|Up to 30 metres
|NFC payments
Supported banks
|Yes — Google Pay
Absa, Discovery Bank, FNB, Investec, Nedbank, Standard Bank
Garmin Marq Aviator (Gen 2) — From R56,099
|Garmin Marq Driver
|OS
|ConnectIQ on GarminOS
|Case and display
|1.2-inch 390 x 390 OLED
|Processor
|Unspecified
|Storage
|32GB
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
Barometer
Blood oxygen sensor
Compass
Gyroscope
GPS
Thermometer
|Connectivity
|Unspecified Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|Battery life
|16 days in smartwatch mode
21 days in battery saver mode
32 hours in GPS mode
|Water and dust resistance
|Up to 100 metres
Unspecified dust resistance
|NFC payments
Supported banks
|Yes — Garmin Pay
Absa, Discovery Bank, FNB, Investec, Nedbank, Standard Bank
Huawei Watch Ultimate — From R17,999
|Huawei Watch Ultimate
|OS
|Harmony OS 3.0
|Case and display
|48mm: 1.5-inch 466 x 466 OLED
|Processor
|Unspecified
|Storage
|4GB
|Sensors
|Accelerometer sensor
Barometer sensor
Blood oxygen sensor
Depth sensor
Gyroscope
GPS
Magnetometer sensor
Optical heart rate sensor
Skin temperature sensor
|Connectivity
|802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2
|Battery life
|Up to 8 days with heavy use
Up to 14 days with typical use
|Water and dust resistance
|Up to 100 metres
IP68 dust resistant
|NFC payments
Supported banks
|NFC capable, but no tap payments supported in South Africa
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic — From R9,499
|Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic
|OS
|Google WearOS 4
|Case and display
|43mm: 1.5-inch 480 x 480 OLED
47mm: 1.5-inch 480 x 480 OLED
|Processor
|Samsung Exynos W930
|Storage
|16GB
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
Ambient light sensor
Barometer
Blood pressure sensor
Compass
Electric heart rate sensor
Gyroscope
GPS
Optical heart rate sensor
Thermometer
|Connectivity
|LTE, 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3
|Battery life
|Up to 30 hours with Always-On Display (AOD)
Up to 40 hours without AOD
|Water and dust resistance
|Up to 50 metres
IP60 dust resistant
|NFC payments
Supported banks
|Yes — Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Absa, Capitec, Discovery Bank, FNB, Investec, Nedbank, RMB, Standard Bank
Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 — From R47,750
|Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4
|OS
|Google Wears OS 3
|Case and display
|42mm: 1.28-inch 416 x 416 OLED
45mm: 1.39-inch 454 x 454 OLED
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100+
|Storage
|4GB
|Sensors
|Ambient light sensor
Accelerometer,
Barometer
Compass
Gyroscope
GPS
Optical heart rate sensor
Thermometer
|Connectivity
|Unspecified Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|Battery
|Up to 24 hours
|Water and dust resistance
|Up to 50 metres
Unspecified dust resistance
|NFC payments
Supported banks
|Yes — Google Pay
Absa, Discovery Bank, FNB, Investec, Nedbank, Standard Bank
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.