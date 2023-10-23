Most expensive smartwatches in South Africa

23 October 2023

There are several premium smartwatches in South Africa for the most discerning buyers who want the best in design and performance.

According to Counterpoint Research, the global smartwatch industry rebounded in the second quarter of 2023 after year-on-year sales declines in the previous two quarters.

The market has also diversified in terms of brands.

Where Apple once dominated sales, frequently accounting for one in every three smartwatches sold, its share has shrunk significantly while smaller brands have grown.

From its 27% share in Q2 2022, Apple accounted for 22% of the smartwatches sold in Q2 2023.

Nonetheless, the company is still some way ahead of its nearest competitors — Huawei and Samsung.

But the two other top-selling brands in the world — Noise and Fire-Boltt — are not well known outside of India.

The graph below shows a breakdown of the top-selling global smartwatch vendors, according to Counterpoint Research.

Despite the sales slowdown in the first quarter, Statista Market Insights has forecasted that the smartphone industry will record revenue of $44.15 billion in 2023, up from $40.19 billion in 2022.

That will make it worth well over double its value in 2018. By 2028, the industry is expected to be worth $62.46 billion.

While more affordable models have played a role in this improved performance, smartwatch capabilities have also improved radically over the past few years.

Among the most noteworthy are more advanced health features like monitoring irregular cardiac activity to detect possible heart issues early on.

Blood oxygen monitoring and fall detection have also become two standout features.

Apple and Huawei have even introduced emergency satellite texting for those who often venture into remote areas.

Many manufacturers have focused on enhancing durability — with stronger displays and greater water and dust resistance.

This makes buying a multi-thousand-rand smartwatch seem like a more measured decision than it was a few years ago.

Top-notch options in South Africa

Aside from Apple, Huawei, and Samsung, other popular brands in South Africa are Fitbit and Garmin.

Garmin is particularly sought after for its high-end models aimed at extreme adventurers and fitness enthusiasts.

Two conventional watchmakers — Fossil and Tag Heuer — also offer smartwatch options.

Fossil’s is far more affordable than the latter, as with their regular watches.

Below are the best smartwatches from each of the seven major smartwatch brands in South Africa.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 — From R20,999

Apple Watch Ultra 2
OS WatchOS 10
Display 49mm: 1.92-inch 502 x 410 OLED
Up to 3,000 nits
Processor Apple S9 SiP
Storage 64GB
Sensors Accelerometer
Altimeter
Blood oxygen sensor
Blood pressure sensor
Compass
Depth gauge
Electrical heart sensor
Gyroscope
Optical heart sensor
Proximity sensor
Temperature sensor
Water temperature sensor
Connectivity LTE, 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, Ultra Wideband
Battery life Up to 36 hours in smartwatch mode
Up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode
Water and dust resistance Up to 100 metres
IP6X dust-resistant
NFC payments
Supported banks		 Yes — Apple Pay
Absa, Capitec, Discovery Bank, FNB, Investec, Nedbank, RMB, Standard Bank

Fitbit Sense 2 — From R4,999

Fitbit Sense 2
OS Fitbit OS (version 194.61)
Display 40mm: 1.58-inch 300 x 300 OLED
Processor Unspecified
Storage 4GB
Sensors Accelerometer
Ambient light sensor
Barometer
Blood oxygen sensor
Blood pressure sensor
Compass
Electric heart sensor
Gyro
Optical heart sensor
Skin temperature sensor
Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
Battery life 6 days or more on smartwatch mode
Up to 5 hours with continuous GPS
Water and dust resistance Up to 50 metres
IP6X dust resistant
NFC payments
Supported banks		 Yes — Fitbit Pay
Absa, Discovery Bank, FNB, Nedbank, Investec, RMB, Standard Bank

Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch stainless steel— From R5,999

Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch
OS Android Wear OS 3
Display 44mm: 1.28-inch 416 x 416 OLED
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+
Storage 8GB
Sensors Accelerometer
Ambient light sensor
Altimeter
Blood oxygen sensor
Compass
Gyro
GPS
Optical heartrate sensor
Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
Battery life Up to 24 hours
Over 24 hours in power-saving mode
Water and dust resistance Up to 30 metres
NFC payments
Supported banks		 Yes — Google Pay
Absa, Discovery Bank, FNB, Investec, Nedbank, Standard Bank

Garmin Marq Aviator (Gen 2) — From R56,099

Garmin Marq Driver
OS ConnectIQ on GarminOS
Case and display 1.2-inch 390 x 390 OLED
Processor Unspecified
Storage 32GB
Sensors Accelerometer
Barometer
Blood oxygen sensor
Compass
Gyroscope
GPS
Thermometer
Connectivity Unspecified Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Battery life 16 days in smartwatch mode
21 days in battery saver mode
32 hours in GPS mode
Water and dust resistance Up to 100 metres
Unspecified dust resistance
NFC payments
Supported banks		 Yes — Garmin Pay
Absa, Discovery Bank, FNB, Investec, Nedbank, Standard Bank

Huawei Watch Ultimate — From R17,999

Huawei Watch Ultimate
OS Harmony OS 3.0
Case and display 48mm: 1.5-inch 466 x 466 OLED
Processor Unspecified
Storage 4GB
Sensors Accelerometer sensor
Barometer sensor
Blood oxygen sensor
Depth sensor
Gyroscope
GPS
Magnetometer sensor
Optical heart rate sensor
Skin temperature sensor
Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2
Battery life Up to 8 days with heavy use
Up to 14 days with typical use
Water and dust resistance Up to 100 metres
IP68 dust resistant
NFC payments
Supported banks		 NFC capable, but no tap payments supported in South Africa

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic — From R9,499

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic
OS Google WearOS 4
Case and display 43mm: 1.5-inch 480 x 480 OLED
47mm: 1.5-inch 480 x 480 OLED
Processor Samsung Exynos W930
Storage 16GB
Sensors Accelerometer
Ambient light sensor
Barometer
Blood pressure sensor
Compass
Electric heart rate sensor
Gyroscope
GPS
Optical heart rate sensor
Thermometer
Connectivity LTE, 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3
Battery  life Up to 30 hours with Always-On Display (AOD)
Up to 40 hours without AOD
Water and dust resistance Up to 50 metres
IP60 dust resistant
NFC payments
Supported banks		 Yes — Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Absa, Capitec, Discovery Bank, FNB, Investec, Nedbank, RMB, Standard Bank

Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 — From R47,750

Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4
OS Google Wears OS 3
Case and display 42mm: 1.28-inch 416 x 416 OLED
45mm: 1.39-inch 454 x 454 OLED
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100+
Storage 4GB
Sensors Ambient light sensor
Accelerometer,
Barometer
Compass
Gyroscope
GPS
Optical heart rate sensor
Thermometer
Connectivity Unspecified Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Battery  Up to 24 hours
Water and dust resistance Up to 50 metres
Unspecified dust resistance
NFC payments
Supported banks		 Yes — Google Pay
Absa, Discovery Bank, FNB, Investec, Nedbank, Standard Bank

