Most expensive smartwatches in South Africa

There are several premium smartwatches in South Africa for the most discerning buyers who want the best in design and performance.

According to Counterpoint Research, the global smartwatch industry rebounded in the second quarter of 2023 after year-on-year sales declines in the previous two quarters.

The market has also diversified in terms of brands.

Where Apple once dominated sales, frequently accounting for one in every three smartwatches sold, its share has shrunk significantly while smaller brands have grown.

From its 27% share in Q2 2022, Apple accounted for 22% of the smartwatches sold in Q2 2023.

Nonetheless, the company is still some way ahead of its nearest competitors — Huawei and Samsung.

But the two other top-selling brands in the world — Noise and Fire-Boltt — are not well known outside of India.

The graph below shows a breakdown of the top-selling global smartwatch vendors, according to Counterpoint Research.

Despite the sales slowdown in the first quarter, Statista Market Insights has forecasted that the smartphone industry will record revenue of $44.15 billion in 2023, up from $40.19 billion in 2022.

That will make it worth well over double its value in 2018. By 2028, the industry is expected to be worth $62.46 billion.

While more affordable models have played a role in this improved performance, smartwatch capabilities have also improved radically over the past few years.

Among the most noteworthy are more advanced health features like monitoring irregular cardiac activity to detect possible heart issues early on.

Blood oxygen monitoring and fall detection have also become two standout features.

Apple and Huawei have even introduced emergency satellite texting for those who often venture into remote areas.

Many manufacturers have focused on enhancing durability — with stronger displays and greater water and dust resistance.

This makes buying a multi-thousand-rand smartwatch seem like a more measured decision than it was a few years ago.

Top-notch options in South Africa

Aside from Apple, Huawei, and Samsung, other popular brands in South Africa are Fitbit and Garmin.

Garmin is particularly sought after for its high-end models aimed at extreme adventurers and fitness enthusiasts.

Two conventional watchmakers — Fossil and Tag Heuer — also offer smartwatch options.

Fossil’s is far more affordable than the latter, as with their regular watches.

Below are the best smartwatches from each of the seven major smartwatch brands in South Africa.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 — From R20,999

Apple Watch Ultra 2 OS WatchOS 10 Display 49mm: 1.92-inch 502 x 410 OLED

Up to 3,000 nits Processor Apple S9 SiP Storage 64GB Sensors Accelerometer

Altimeter

Blood oxygen sensor

Blood pressure sensor

Compass

Depth gauge

Electrical heart sensor

Gyroscope

Optical heart sensor

Proximity sensor

Temperature sensor

Water temperature sensor Connectivity LTE, 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, Ultra Wideband Battery life Up to 36 hours in smartwatch mode

Up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode Water and dust resistance Up to 100 metres

IP6X dust-resistant NFC payments

Supported banks Yes — Apple Pay

Absa, Capitec, Discovery Bank, FNB, Investec, Nedbank, RMB, Standard Bank

Fitbit Sense 2 — From R4,999

Fitbit Sense 2 OS Fitbit OS (version 194.61) Display 40mm: 1.58-inch 300 x 300 OLED Processor Unspecified Storage 4GB Sensors Accelerometer

Ambient light sensor

Barometer

Blood oxygen sensor

Blood pressure sensor

Compass

Electric heart sensor

Gyro

Optical heart sensor

Skin temperature sensor Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Battery life 6 days or more on smartwatch mode

Up to 5 hours with continuous GPS Water and dust resistance Up to 50 metres

IP6X dust resistant NFC payments

Supported banks Yes — Fitbit Pay

Absa, Discovery Bank, FNB, Nedbank, Investec, RMB, Standard Bank

Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch stainless steel— From R5,999

Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch OS Android Wear OS 3 Display 44mm: 1.28-inch 416 x 416 OLED Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ Storage 8GB Sensors Accelerometer

Ambient light sensor

Altimeter

Blood oxygen sensor

Compass

Gyro

GPS

Optical heartrate sensor Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Battery life Up to 24 hours

Over 24 hours in power-saving mode Water and dust resistance Up to 30 metres NFC payments

Supported banks Yes — Google Pay

Absa, Discovery Bank, FNB, Investec, Nedbank, Standard Bank

Garmin Marq Aviator (Gen 2) — From R56,099

Garmin Marq Driver OS ConnectIQ on GarminOS Case and display 1.2-inch 390 x 390 OLED Processor Unspecified Storage 32GB Sensors Accelerometer

Barometer

Blood oxygen sensor

Compass

Gyroscope

GPS

Thermometer Connectivity Unspecified Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Battery life 16 days in smartwatch mode

21 days in battery saver mode

32 hours in GPS mode Water and dust resistance Up to 100 metres

Unspecified dust resistance NFC payments

Supported banks Yes — Garmin Pay

Absa, Discovery Bank, FNB, Investec, Nedbank, Standard Bank

Huawei Watch Ultimate — From R17,999

Huawei Watch Ultimate OS Harmony OS 3.0 Case and display 48mm: 1.5-inch 466 x 466 OLED Processor Unspecified Storage 4GB Sensors Accelerometer sensor

Barometer sensor

Blood oxygen sensor

Depth sensor

Gyroscope

GPS

Magnetometer sensor

Optical heart rate sensor

Skin temperature sensor Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2 Battery life Up to 8 days with heavy use

Up to 14 days with typical use Water and dust resistance Up to 100 metres

IP68 dust resistant NFC payments

Supported banks NFC capable, but no tap payments supported in South Africa

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic — From R9,499

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic OS Google WearOS 4 Case and display 43mm: 1.5-inch 480 x 480 OLED

47mm: 1.5-inch 480 x 480 OLED Processor Samsung Exynos W930 Storage 16GB Sensors Accelerometer

Ambient light sensor

Barometer

Blood pressure sensor

Compass

Electric heart rate sensor

Gyroscope

GPS

Optical heart rate sensor

Thermometer Connectivity LTE, 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3 Battery life Up to 30 hours with Always-On Display (AOD)

Up to 40 hours without AOD Water and dust resistance Up to 50 metres

IP60 dust resistant NFC payments

Supported banks Yes — Google Pay and Samsung Pay

Absa, Capitec, Discovery Bank, FNB, Investec, Nedbank, RMB, Standard Bank

Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 — From R47,750