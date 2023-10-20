Wireless earbuds are impressive pieces of tech offering high-quality audio, noise cancellation, and long battery life in a tiny package.
This makes them suitable for various activities, including office work, sports and fitness, and making calls in noisy environments.
MyBroadband found some of the best wireless earbuds available in South Africa from major audio manufacturers, including Apple’s 2nd-generation AirPods Pro, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro2, and Bose’s QuietComfort II earbuds.
The cheapest listed are Huawei’s FreeBuds 5i, which offer a battery life of up to six hours on the buds themselves, with an additional 24 hours of charge provided by the charging case.
Huawei’s FreeBuds 5i, available from R1,499, feature active noise cancellation and IP54 water and dust resistance.
On the other end of the spectrum, Bose’s QuietComfort II earbuds are the most expensive, listed at R7,999.
The buds also offer up to six hours of battery life. However, Bose doesn’t specify the additional listening time provided by charging through the charging case.
Notable features include IPx4 water and dust resistance and Bose’s CustomTone technology, which tailors the sound and noise cancellation to each person’s ears.
The table below compares the best wireless earbuds in South Africa regarding price, battery life, and features.
|Earbuds
|Battery life
|ANC
|Features
|Price
|Huawei FreeBuds 5i
|Up to 6 hours (buds); up to 30 hours (charging case)
|Yes
|IP54 water and dust resistance
|R1,499
|Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro2
|Up to 5 hours (buds); up to 19 hours (charging case)
|Yes
|IPX7 water and dust resistance
|R3,299
|Beats Studio Buds+
|Up to 9 hours (buds); up to 36 hours (charging case)
|Yes
|IPX4 water and dust resistance
|R3,799
|Jabra Elite 10
|Up to 8 hours (buds); up to 36 hours (charging case)
|Yes
|IP54 water and dust resistance
|R4,799
|JBL Tour Pro 2
|Up to 10 hours (buds); up to 40 hours (charging case)
|Yes
|Charging case display, IPX5 water and dust resistance
|R4,999
|Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3
|Up to 7 hours (buds); up to 28 hours (charging case)
|Yes
|IPX4 water and dust resistance
|R5,309
|Apple AirPods Pro (2nd-generation)
|Up to 6 hours (buds); up to 30 hours (charging case)
|Yes
|MagSafe, IP54 water and dust resistance
|R5,999
|Bose QuietComfort II
|Up to 6 hours (buds); charging case not specified
|Yes
|CustomTone technology, IPX4 water and dust resistance
|R7,999
JBL’s Tour Pro 2 earbuds offer the best battery life of the earbuds compared, with a battery life of up to ten hours on the buds, which can be increased to 40 hours through the charging case.
The earbuds come with a “smart charging case” equipped with a touch display that can be used to change sound settings, view messages, answer calls, navigate playlists, and more.
Priced at R4,999, the JBL Tour Pro 2 earbuds feature ANC and IPX5-rated water and dust resistance.
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro2 are priced at the cheaper end of the scale at R3,299.
They offer the lowest battery life of all eight earbud models compared, at up to five hours for the buds and up to 19 hours with the charging case.
However, they feature the best-rated water and dust resistance with their IPX7 rating. The rating means the earbuds will survive up to 30 minutes while completely immersed in water.
In comparison, an IPX5 rating means the device is protected against water projected from a spray nozzle or low-pressure jet at any angle for up to 15 minutes at a distance of three metres.
Generally, IPX5-rated devices are considered water-resistant, sweatproof, rainproof, or splashproof, but not fully waterproof.
Apple’s AirPods Pro 2nd-generation earbuds are the second most expensive, listed at R5,999. They offer a battery life of up to six hours on the buds, extendable to 30 hours by charging through the charging case.
They feature ANC, MagSafe compatibility, and IP54 water and dust resistance.
