Goodbye free Makro vouchers for e-waste

The E-Waste Recycling Authority (ERA) has suspended its “The Future Started Yesterday” campaign, which rewarded people for handing in their electric waste with Makro vouchers up to R600 per person per day.

The ERA had originally planned to run the campaign over two weekends — 14 & 15 October and 21 & 22 October — but has cancelled it for the coming weekend.

With the four days of the campaign being cut to two, the maximum voucher rewarded per participant dropped from R2,400 to R1,200.

The ERA explained the suspension was due to the overwhelming response and popularity of the initiative over the first weekend, resulting in all the allocated vouchers being handed out.

“Over 12,500 people participated in the campaign last weekend, turning up in their droves across the country with trolleys filled with electronic waste, and they received vouchers in exchange,” the ERA said.

With the minimum voucher value being R100, at least R1.25 million in vouchers were handed out over the weekend.

However, several Twitter users reported that they successfully got the maximum R600 daily vouchers, which would suggest the actual figure is much closer to the maximum of R7.5 million.

Just dropped 3 X 10 Mbit switches off at Makro. Got R600 vouchers. Money for jam. — Doctor Wu 🐧 (@unixhed) October 14, 2023

Participants had dropped off over 130 tonnes of e-waste that will be recycled or repaired rather than collecting dust in people’s homes and posing a health hazard.

The agency said it suspended the rewards campaign until it could deliver a smoother, more enjoyable experience.

“It is important that any rewards for recycle campaign is a safe experience for all who participate,” the ERA stated.

It thanked those who came out in support of the campaign and a good cause.

“We will be releasing some updates over the coming weeks about these collections and what will be done with them thereafter to ensure their safe disposal and reuse/repair where possible, as well as the training and job opportunities this unlocks for the economy now and into the future.”

The ERA’s e-waste drop-off collection points and bins — including those at Makro — will remain open for those willing to donate their e-waste during normal Makro operating hours.

It called on the public to continue dropping off e-waste — South Africa’s fastest-growing waste stream.

“Your e-waste goes through a rigorous process that enables the reuse of materials and creates job opportunities nationwide,” the agency said.

The ERA provides a comprehensive list of the products on its website that can be handed in for recycling, reuse, or repair.

Now read: Black Friday bonanza expected in South Africa in 2023