Best smart trackers in South Africa

South Africans can buy a smart tracker for a cost-effective way to monitor the locations of their most prized possessions.

The past few years have seen an explosion of Bluetooth-enabled tracking tags hit the market, including from tech giants like Apple and Samsung.

These tags can be attached to items like keys, laptop bags, handbags, cars, or even pet collars. These tags can then be tracked on a compatible app.

The first important thing to understand about smart trackers is that they do not support GPS.

Instead, they rely on your and other people’s Bluetooth phone connections to relay their locations.

When your tag is within range of your device, you can navigate to its precise location using its signal strength or by letting it ring by pressing a button on your phone.

There is a simple reason for the lack of GPS on these devices — the power requirements.

With current technology, real-time GPS tracking requires a sizeable battery, making such trackers much bulkier.

Vehicle trackers have GPS built-in because they come with batteries that can charge through your car’s power.

Although there are GPS trackers for pets, they are well over double the size and weight of smart trackers.

In addition, they usually require a SIM card with data to send information and a subscription to the relevant tracking service.

The upside is that you get much better location accuracy than with a smart tracker.

Bluetooth is much more energy efficient at the cost of accurate real-time data.

Where a GPS tracker might require a daily recharge, Bluetooth trackers’ batteries can last a year or longer before being replaced.

Limited interoperability between devices and networks

Your smartphone brand will be a major factor in deciding which tracker you will use.

For example, Samsung’s Galaxy Smart Tags only work with one of its smartphones.

In addition, there is currently no universal specification for Bluetooth networks that allows devices made by different companies to “ping” a tracker if it is incompatible with their specific smart device network.

In South Africa, this gives Samsung’s SmartThings an edge because more people own the company’s smartphones.

If your item is stolen or lost out of range of your own smartphone, it may be more likely to be detected due to more Galaxy smartphones in use across the country.

AirTags offer slightly better interoperability with Android.

Setting up an Apple AirTag will still require an iPhone or iPad. It is possible to track and manage an AirTag with a Mac after initial setup.

If you prefer the more compact size and features of the AirTag, you can still opt for this if someone can set up the AirTag for you using your Apple ID on their iPhone.

This could also be an option for those who use a Mac computer but don’t own an iPhone or iPad.

In addition, you can technically keep track of your AirTag’s location using the Tracker Detect app for Android, which can scan for Bluetooth devices within range.

However, the iPhone has a smaller market share in South Africa, so the likelihood of your AirTag being spotted “in the wild” is reduced.

Below are five of the best smart trackers you can buy in South Africa in 2024, with detailed specifications.

Apple AirTag — R749 (iStore)

Apple AirTag Supported platforms iOS, iPadOS Network Bluetooth 5.0 on Apple Find My Ultra-wideband Yes Range Up to 30 metres NFC Yes Battery User-replaceable CR2032 (lasts up to one year) Protection rating IP67 — Maximum water depth of 1 metre for up to 30 minutes Operating temperatures −20° to 60° C Dimensions and weight 31.9 x 31.9 x 8mm (11g)

Eufy Security SmartTrack Link — R399 (Takealot)

Eufy Security SmartTrack Supported platforms Android, iOS, iPadOS Network Unspecified Bluetooth version on Apple Find My Range Up to 80 metres Ultra-wideband No NFC No Battery User-replaceable CR2032 (lasts up to one year) Protection rating IPX4, no water submersion Operating temperatures Unspecified Dimensions and weight 37mm x 37mm x 6.5mm (10g)

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 — R499 (Samsung Store)

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 Supported platforms Samsung Galaxy smartphones with Android 9 or higher Network Bluetooth 5.3 on Samsung SmartThings Range Up to 120 metres Ultra-wideband Yes NFC Yes Battery User-replaceable CR2032 (lasts up to 500 days) Protection rating IP67 — Maximum water depth of 1 metre for up to 30 minutes Operating temperatures Unspecified Dimensions and weight 52.44 x 28.8 x 8.0mm (13.75g)

Tile Mate 2022 — R600 (GeeWiz)

Tile Mate 2022 Supported platforms Android 9 or newer | iOS 15 or newer Network Proprietary Tile network (very limited in South Africa) Range Up to 76 metres Ultra-wideband No NFC No, QR code used for identifying user Battery Non-replaceable battery with 3-year lifespan Protection rating IP67 — Maximum water depth of 1 metre for up to 30 minutes Operating temperatures -10°C to 60°C Dimensions and weight 37.8mm x 37.8mm x 7.1mm (7.15g)

Tile Pro 2022 — R864 (GeeWiz)