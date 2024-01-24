Best smartwatches in South Africa

Smartwatches are helpful devices for fitness fanatics and those who want to check their notifications without pulling out their phones frequently, and some of the best options come from brands like Apple, Samsung, Huawei, and Garmin.

In South Africa, highly capable smartwatches sell from R5,999, with top-tier models like the 2nd-generation Apple Watch Ultra going for R20,999.

MyBroadband found some of the best smartwatches available in South Africa that are suitable for various budgets and requirements.

We found four devices for between R6,000 and R7,000 that are ideal for sports and fitness fanatics or for those who want to use a smartwatch as a tool for working and communicating.

The cheapest option in this comparison was Samsung’s Galaxy Watch6, which starts at R5,999 for the 40mm, Bluetooth-only model.

The smartwatch packs the manufacturer’s Exynos 930 SiP and 16GB of internal storage, and its battery will last between 30 and 40 hours depending on whether the wearable’s Always-On Display feature is enabled.

For R500 more, you can get the base model 2nd-generation Apple Watch SE, which offers impressive specs at the price point.

It packs Apple’s S8 SiP, 32GB of storage, and an OLED display. However, it has the poorest self-reported battery life of 18 hours.

The similarly-priced Garmin Vivomove Trend is the most fitness-oriented wearable among the smartwatches listed.

It promises a battery life of up to five days in smartwatch mode. While Garmin hasn’t revealed internal storage specifications, it says the Vivomove Trend can store ten timed activities and up to 14 days of activity tracking data.

At R6,999, the Huawei Watch GT 4 offers impressive battery life at eight days with regular usage and up to 14 days with minimal use.

It should be noted that while the Huawei Watch GT 4 supports NFC, tap payments with the watch aren’t supported in South Africa.

For R7,999, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch6 Classic offers performance specs similar to the base Galaxy Watch6 but with slight design changes and larger displays.

The second generation of Apple’s Watch Ultra is the most expensive smartwatch listed, with prices starting from R20,999.

It has the largest display of all other devices listed at 49mm and features a wide range of sensors designed to help the wearer manage their health and safety.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 packs the tech giant’s S9 SiP and 64GB of internal storage.

Six of the best smartwatches available in South Africa are listed below with specifications and prices.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 — From R5,999

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 OS Google WearOS 4 Display 40mm: 1.3-inch 432 x 432 OLED

44mm: 1.5-inch 480 x 480 OLED Processor Samsung Exynos W930 Storage 16GB Sensors Accelerometer

Altimeter

Barometer

Blood pressure sensor

Compass

Gyroscope

Heart rate monitor

Optical heart sensor

Proximity sensor

Temperature sensor Connectivity LTE, 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3 Battery life Up to 30 hours with Always-On Display

Up to 40 hours without Always-On Display Water and dust resistance Up to 50 metres

IP68 dust-resistant NFC payments

Yes — Google Pay and Samsung Pay

Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) — From R6,599

Apple Watch SE (2nd-gen) OS WatchOS 10 Display 40mm: 1.53-inch 394 x 324 OLED

44mm: 1.78-inch 448 x 368 OLED Processor Apple S8 Storage 32GB Sensors Accelerometer

Altimeter

Ambient light sensor

Compass

Electrical heart sensor

Gyroscope

Optical heart sensor

Proximity sensor Connectivity LTE, 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3 Battery life Up to 18 hours Water and dust resistance Up to 50 metres

IP6X dust-resistant NFC payments

Yes — Apple Pay

Garmin Vivomove Trend — From R6,599.95

Garmin Vivomove Trend OS GarminOS Display 1.3-inch 416 x 416 OLED Processor Not specified Storage 10 timed activities; 14 days of activity tracking data Sensors Accelerometer

Ambient light sensor

Barometric altimeter

Blood oxygen sensor

Gyroscope

Wrist heart rate monitor Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Battery life Up to 5 days in smartwatch mode

Up to 6 days in watch mode Water and dust resistance Up to 50 metres NFC payments

Yes — Garmin Pay

Huawei Watch GT 4 — From R6,999

Huawei Watch GT 4 OS HarmonyOS Display 41mm: 1.32-inch 466 × 466 OLED

46mm: 1.43-inch 466 × 466 OLED Processor Not specified Storage Not specified Sensors Accelerometer

Barometer

Gyroscope

Optical heart sensor

Proximity sensor

Temperature sensor Connectivity LTE, Bluetooth 5.2 Battery life Up to 8 days with regular usage

14 days maximum battery life Water and dust resistance Up to 50 metres NFC payments

NFC capable, but no tap payments supported in South Africa

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic — From R7,995

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic OS Google WearOS 4 Display 43mm: 1.5-inch 480 x 480 OLED

47mm: 1.5-inch 480 x 480 OLED Processor Samsung Exynos W930 Storage 16GB Sensors Accelerometer

Ambient light sensor

Barometer

Blood pressure sensor

Compass

Electric heart rate sensor

Gyroscope

GPS

Optical heart rate sensor

Thermometer Connectivity LTE, 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, Ultra Wideband Battery life Up to 30 hours with Always-On Display

Up to 40 hours without Always-On Display Water and dust resistance Up to 50 metres

IP60 dust-resistant NFC payments

Yes — Google Pay and Samsung Pay

Apple Watch Ultra 2 — From R20,999