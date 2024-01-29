Best and most expensive TVs in South Africa

As display technology has advanced, pricing for high-resolution TVs has fallen significantly, but manufacturers are still pushing the envelope to offer even better image quality and other features.

However, this can make these TVs very expensive, with some going for almost R150,000. There are even some units that sell for up to R3 million.

A MyBroadband analysis in April 2023 revealed that South Africans could get a 4K-enabled TV for as little as R3,999. However, these tend to be on the smaller side of the size scale, and some options come from less well-known brands.

We searched for the biggest and most expensive TVs available in South Africa and found five models priced above R99,000.

This doesn’t include Samsung’s new Micro LED TVs, for which the manufacturer gave indicative pricing of R1.4 to R3 million, depending on the TV’s size.

Pricing for these TVs isn’t listed on Samsung’s website; instead, it provides a “Contact Us” link for potential customers to inquire.

The most expensive TV we found with pricing listed is Samsung’s QN90A series 98-inch NEO OLED 4K Smart TV for R149,995.

It is closely followed by the LG 83-inch OLED 4K 120Hz gaming-oriented Smart TV for R149,895.

Five of the most expensive TVs you can buy in South Africa are summarised below.

Samsung 98-inch Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (QN90A) — R149,995

With a price tag of R149,995, Samsung’s 98-inch 4K QLED TV is the largest and most expensive listed here that you can easily buy in stores or online.

The TV boasts Samsung’s Neo Quantum Processor 4K picture engine, with AI upscaling and HDR support.

It offers a full 4K resolution and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Samsung sells several sizes for its QN90A TV range, with 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch options in addition to the large 98-inch model.

LG 83-inch OLED 4K 120Hz Gaming Smart TV (C3 Series) — R149,895

LG’s C3 Series of Gaming Smart TVs include three models — 48-inch, 77-inch, and 83-inch units — with the biggest coming in at R149,895.

It features a 4K resolution made up of self-lit pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The big-screen TV is powered by LG’s α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 and features the company’s Algorithm 4 and Light Control Architecture technologies to refine image quality.

Samsung 85-inch Neo QLED 8K (QN900C) — R129,985

Samsung’s QN900C 85-inch Neo QLED TV is the only 8K-capable TV listed, offering four times the resolution of the other options listed.

It carries a price tag of R129,985 and features a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, making it an excellent option for console gamers.

The QN900C series is powered by the company’s Neural Quantum Processor 8K picture engine, features a nearly bezel-less design, and Samsung’s Quantum Matrix Pro Mini LED technology.

LG 77-inch G1 Evo Gallery 4K Smart TV (OLED77G1PVA) — R99,999

At 24.1mm in thickness, LG describes its 77-inch G1 Evo Gallery 4K Smart TV as having a wallpaper design. It is priced at R99,999.

It is powered by the company’s α9 Gen 5 AI processor and offers a full 4K resolution comprising of self-lit LG OLED pixels.

The TV runs LG’s WebOS operating system and uses pixel-dimming technology to provide deep blacks. It also features a 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung 98-inch QLED 4K Smart TV (Q80C) — R99,985

Samsung’s Q80C lineup of OLED smart TVs includes 55-inch, 65-inch, and 98-inch models, each offering a full 4K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The 98-inch model is priced at R99,985 and features a direct full array lighting system to provide improved contrast, including ultra-deep blacks and pure whites.

It is powered by Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 4K, which uses AI upscaling to improve scenes, regardless of the original content’s quality.

Samsung’s R1.4-million to R3-million Micro LED TVs

Samsung launched its range of premium Micro LED TVs in May 2023, offering a range of sizes from 76 to 126 inches.

The company said the TVs are aimed at the “super-premium” South African consumer, which is reflected in its pricing. TV prices start at R1.4 million and go up to R3 million.

It should be noted that Samsung doesn’t specify a price for the TVs on its product page and, instead, requests that interested customers enquire for pricing and availability.

Samsung says its new TVs provide lifelike images, immersive sound, and hyper-personalised experiences.

“Samsung understands that TV entertainment is more exciting when it’s’ involving and more cinematic, and the MicroLED TV heeds that call in exceptional fashion,” said Samsung vice president of consumer electronics Michael van Lier.

“With its innovative take on what’s’ possible, it stretches viewing possibilities to grander levels.”

The TVs feature a slim, borderless design thanks to Samsung’s use of “sapphire materials”, which it says helps to radiate the light behind its displays.

Over 25 million micrometre-sized LEDs, each producing light and colour, are individually mounted onto the TVs’ display modules.