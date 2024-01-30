Most expensive products on Takealot

Takealot — South Africa’s biggest e-commerce store — currently only sells items priced at R99,999 or below.

Products on the platform with these price tags include Huawei’s IdeaHub S2 Intelligent Collaboration Device, a TCL TV bundle, and a 77-inch Gallery Design LG OLED TV.

In the past, MyBroadband has compiled lists of the most expensive items from the e-commerce store, with some products carrying price tags of up to R450,000.

These included a series of art prints signed by former president Nelson Mandela, premium second-hand watches, and several Landolt-Börnstein textbooks.

However, this is no longer the case. Currently, the most expensive items listed on Takealot are dominated by tech, including TVs, audio equipment, laptops, and backup power products.

MyBroadband asked Takealot if it had actively decided to no longer list products priced at more than R100,000, but it had not answered our questions by the time of publication.

Huawei’s IdeaHub S2 Intelligent Collaboration device, which features a 4K display and camera, is priced at R99,999.

It is joined at the price point by a TCL TV bundle comprising a C735-series 98-inch 4K OLED Smart TV and a 32-inch FHD Android TV.

Takealot also sells the 77-inch LG G1 OLED Evo Gallery Design 4K Smart TV for R99,999.

Among the top fifteen most expensive items on the platform are two Persian rugs, including a 600 x 500cm “top quality” Khamyab Carpet for R99,995.

The second rug — an original hand-knotted Persian Tabriz rug — is smaller at 400 x 300cm and cheaper at R98,000.

Those searching for the perfect home audio system can get an Anniversary Edition Denon AVC-A110 13.2 channel amplifier for R99,990.

Another TV — LG’s 86-inch QNED 4K UHD 120Hz Gaming Smart TV — is listed at R93,098.

Other notable products that feature in the top-fifteen most expensive items on Takealot include a creator-orientated MSI laptop, Sonos’ Arc Ultimate sound system, and a La Sapziale coffee machine.

The MSI laptop is priced at R94,531 and features an Intel Skylake Xeon E3-1505M processor, 32GB of RAM, and an Nvidia Quadro M5000M GPU with 8GB of VRAM.

Takealot sells the Sonos Arc Ultimate sound system in white for R90,995 and the La Sapziale S5 EK 2 Group coffee machine for R96,600.

Below are the 15 most expensive items for sale on Takealot.

Huawei IdeaHub S2 Intelligent Collaboration Device — R99,999

TCL 98-inch QLED Google TV and 32-inch TV Bundle — R99,999

LG 77-inch G1 OLED Evo Gallery TV with AI ThinQ — R99,999

Extra-large 600 x 500cm Khamyab Carpet — R99,995

Denon Anniversary Edition AVC-A110 13.2 Channel AV Receiver — R99,990

SuperStrength 45-Degree Leg Press — R98,999

Original Hand-Knotted Persian Art Deco Tabriz Rug — R98,000

APC 4,500W, 5,000VA Smart-UPS Online SRT — R96,949

La Sapziale S5 EK 2 Group coffee machine — R96,600

Smart Multifunctional Fitness Equipment 3-in-1 Combo Power Rack — R94,999

MSI (WT72-6QM-458) Laptop [Intel Skylake Xeon E3-1505M | 32GB RAM | NVidia Quadro M5000M 8GB] — R94,531

Logitech Rally Plus HD Conference Cam System — R93,309

LG 86-inch (QNED816) 4K UHD 120Hz Gaming Smart TV — R93,098

Sonos Arc Ultimate Soundsystem — R90,995