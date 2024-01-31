Best Windows 11 laptops under R10,000

31 January 2024

South Africans who need a capable laptop for using productivity apps don’t have to spend anything more than R10,000.

While it is possible to get a system for around half that price, these machines typically come with only 4GB of RAM and older or less powerful processors.

Those specifications could result in sluggish performance in popular apps like Google’s Chrome browser, which can be notoriously memory-intensive.

At a price point of R10,000, you will find numerous options available with the following specifications:

  • Screen: A Full HD display with 1,920 × 1,080 resolution
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3000 series or Intel Core i5 10th gen or later
  • Memory: 8GB DDR4 RAM or more
  • Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD

Using the above as the bare minimum requirements, we’ve assembled a list of eight of the best Windows laptops you can buy in South Africa for under R10,000.

In addition to the minimum specifications listed above, all these models meet the criteria necessary to fully support Windows 11.

This will be an essential consideration for a computer upgrade, given Microsoft will officially end support for Windows 10 in late 2025.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 — R8,999 (Evetech)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6
Display 15.6-inch 1,920 × 1,080 LCD
CPU Intel Core i5-1155G7
RAM 12GB DDR4
GPU Intel Iris Xe
Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1
Ports 1× Type-A USB 2.0
1× Type-A USB 3.2
1× Type-C USB 3.2
1× HDMI
1× 3.5mm audio jack
Storage 256GB NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD
Dimensions 359.2 × 236.5 × 19.9mm (1.65kg)

Acer Aspire 3 Intel — R8,999 (HiFi Corp)

Acer Aspire 3
Display 15.6-inch 1,920 × 1,080 LCD
CPU Intel Core i5-1135G7
RAM 8GB DDR4
GPU Intel Iris Xe
Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0
Ports 1× Type-A USB 2.0
2× Type A USB 3.2 Gen 1
1× microSD card reader
1× HDMI
1× 3.5mm audio jack
1× Ethernet port
Storage 512GB
Dimensions 363.4 × 238.4 × 19.9mm (1.8kg)

ASUS X515 Intel — R9,999 (Incredible)

Asus X515 Intel
Display 15.6-inch 1,920 × 1,080 LCD
CPU Intel Core i7-1065G7
RAM 8GB DDR4
GPU Intel Iris Plus
Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 4.1
Ports 2× Type-A USB 2.0
1× Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 1
1× Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
1× HDMI 1.4
1× 3.5mm audio jack
Storage 512GB SSD
Dimensions 360.2 x 234.9 x 19.9mm (1.8kg)

MSI Modern 14 — R8,999 (Computer Mania)

MSI Modern 14
Display 14-inch 1,920 × 1,080 IPS LCD
CPU Intel Core i5-115G7
RAM 8GB DDR4
GPU Intel Iris Xe
Connectivity W-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
Ports 2× Type-A USB 2.0
2× Type A USB 3.2 Gen 2
1× Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2 with PD charging
1× microSD card reader
1×HDMI
1× 3.5mm audio jack
Storage 512GB NVMe SSD
Dimensions 220.2 × 19 × 16.9mm (1.3kg)

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 AMD — R8,999 (Takealot)

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 AMD
Display 15.6-inch 1,920 × 1,080 LCD
CPU AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
RAM 8GB soldered LPDDR5
GPU AMD Radeon 610M
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
Ports 1× Type-A USB 2.0
1× Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 1
1× Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 1 (data transfer only)
1× HDMI 1.4b
1× microSD card reader
1× 3.5mm audio jack
Storage 512GB NVMe SSD
Dimensions 360.2 × 236 × 17.9mm (1.58kg)

ASUS M515 AMD — R8,499 (Game)

ASUS X515 AMD
Display 15.6-inch 1,920×1,080 LCD
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
RAM 8GB DDR4
GPU AMD Radeon RX Vega 10
Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1
Ports 1× Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 1
1× Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 1
2× Type-A USB 2.0
1× microSD card reader
1× 3.5mm audio jack
Storage 512GB NVMe SSD
Dimensions 360 × 235 × 19.9mm (1.8kg)

Asus Vivobook 15 — R8,999 (Takealot)

Asus Vivobook 15
Display 15.6-inch 1,920 × 1,080 LCD
CPU AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
RAM 8GB DDR4
GPU AMD Radeon
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3
Ports 1× USB 2.0 Type-A
1× USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
2× USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1× HDMI 1.4
1× 3.5mm audio jack
Storage 512GB NVMe SSD
Dimensions 357.2 × 230.4 × 19.9mm (1.7kg)

HP 255 G8 — R9,499

HP 255 G8 AMD
Display 15.6-inch 1,920 × 1,080 LCD
CPU AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
RAM 8GB DDR4
GPU AMD Radeon
Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5
Ports 2× USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1× USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
1× HDMI 1.4
1× 3.5mm audio jack
1× Ethernet port
Storage 512GB NVMe SSD
Dimensions 358 × 242 × 19.9mm (1.74kg)
Share your thoughts: Best Windows 11 laptops under R10,00…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Best Windows 11 laptops under R10,000