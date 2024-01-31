Best Windows 11 laptops under R10,000

South Africans who need a capable laptop for using productivity apps don’t have to spend anything more than R10,000.

While it is possible to get a system for around half that price, these machines typically come with only 4GB of RAM and older or less powerful processors.

Those specifications could result in sluggish performance in popular apps like Google’s Chrome browser, which can be notoriously memory-intensive.

At a price point of R10,000, you will find numerous options available with the following specifications:

Screen: A Full HD display with 1,920 × 1,080 resolution

A Full HD display with 1,920 × 1,080 resolution Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3000 series or Intel Core i5 10th gen or later

AMD Ryzen 5 3000 series or Intel Core i5 10th gen or later Memory: 8GB DDR4 RAM or more

8GB DDR4 RAM or more Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD

Using the above as the bare minimum requirements, we’ve assembled a list of eight of the best Windows laptops you can buy in South Africa for under R10,000.

In addition to the minimum specifications listed above, all these models meet the criteria necessary to fully support Windows 11.

This will be an essential consideration for a computer upgrade, given Microsoft will officially end support for Windows 10 in late 2025.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 — R8,999 (Evetech)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 Display 15.6-inch 1,920 × 1,080 LCD CPU Intel Core i5-1155G7 RAM 12GB DDR4 GPU Intel Iris Xe Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1 Ports 1× Type-A USB 2.0

1× Type-A USB 3.2

1× Type-C USB 3.2

1× HDMI

1× 3.5mm audio jack Storage 256GB NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD Dimensions 359.2 × 236.5 × 19.9mm (1.65kg)

Acer Aspire 3 Intel — R8,999 (HiFi Corp)

Acer Aspire 3 Display 15.6-inch 1,920 × 1,080 LCD CPU Intel Core i5-1135G7 RAM 8GB DDR4 GPU Intel Iris Xe Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports 1× Type-A USB 2.0

2× Type A USB 3.2 Gen 1

1× microSD card reader

1× HDMI

1× 3.5mm audio jack

1× Ethernet port Storage 512GB Dimensions 363.4 × 238.4 × 19.9mm (1.8kg)

ASUS X515 Intel — R9,999 (Incredible)

Asus X515 Intel Display 15.6-inch 1,920 × 1,080 LCD CPU Intel Core i7-1065G7 RAM 8GB DDR4 GPU Intel Iris Plus Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 4.1 Ports 2× Type-A USB 2.0

1× Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 1

1× Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

1× HDMI 1.4

1× 3.5mm audio jack Storage 512GB SSD Dimensions 360.2 x 234.9 x 19.9mm (1.8kg)

MSI Modern 14 — R8,999 (Computer Mania)

MSI Modern 14 Display 14-inch 1,920 × 1,080 IPS LCD CPU Intel Core i5-115G7 RAM 8GB DDR4 GPU Intel Iris Xe Connectivity W-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Ports 2× Type-A USB 2.0

2× Type A USB 3.2 Gen 2

1× Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2 with PD charging

1× microSD card reader

1×HDMI

1× 3.5mm audio jack Storage 512GB NVMe SSD Dimensions 220.2 × 19 × 16.9mm (1.3kg)

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 AMD — R8,999 (Takealot)

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 AMD Display 15.6-inch 1,920 × 1,080 LCD CPU AMD Ryzen 5 7520U RAM 8GB soldered LPDDR5 GPU AMD Radeon 610M Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Ports 1× Type-A USB 2.0

1× Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 1

1× Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 1 (data transfer only)

1× HDMI 1.4b

1× microSD card reader

1× 3.5mm audio jack Storage 512GB NVMe SSD Dimensions 360.2 × 236 × 17.9mm (1.58kg)

ASUS M515 AMD — R8,499 (Game)

ASUS X515 AMD Display 15.6-inch 1,920×1,080 LCD CPU AMD Ryzen 7 3700U RAM 8GB DDR4 GPU AMD Radeon RX Vega 10 Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 Ports 1× Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 1

1× Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 1

2× Type-A USB 2.0

1× microSD card reader

1× 3.5mm audio jack Storage 512GB NVMe SSD Dimensions 360 × 235 × 19.9mm (1.8kg)

Asus Vivobook 15 — R8,999 (Takealot)

Asus Vivobook 15 Display 15.6-inch 1,920 × 1,080 LCD CPU AMD Ryzen 5 5600H RAM 8GB DDR4 GPU AMD Radeon Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 Ports 1× USB 2.0 Type-A

1× USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

2× USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1× HDMI 1.4

1× 3.5mm audio jack Storage 512GB NVMe SSD Dimensions 357.2 × 230.4 × 19.9mm (1.7kg)

HP 255 G8 — R9,499