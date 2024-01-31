Best Windows 11 laptops under R10,000

South Africans who need a capable laptop for using productivity apps don’t have to spend anything more than R10,000.
While it is possible to get a system for around half that price, these machines typically come with only 4GB of RAM and older or less powerful processors.
Those specifications could result in sluggish performance in popular apps like Google’s Chrome browser, which can be notoriously memory-intensive.
At a price point of R10,000, you will find numerous options available with the following specifications:
- Screen: A Full HD display with 1,920 × 1,080 resolution
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3000 series or Intel Core i5 10th gen or later
- Memory: 8GB DDR4 RAM or more
- Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD
Using the above as the bare minimum requirements, we’ve assembled a list of eight of the best Windows laptops you can buy in South Africa for under R10,000.
In addition to the minimum specifications listed above, all these models meet the criteria necessary to fully support Windows 11.
This will be an essential consideration for a computer upgrade, given Microsoft will officially end support for Windows 10 in late 2025.
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 — R8,999 (Evetech)
|Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6
|Display
|15.6-inch 1,920 × 1,080 LCD
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-1155G7
|RAM
|12GB DDR4
|GPU
|Intel Iris Xe
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.1
|Ports
|1× Type-A USB 2.0
1× Type-A USB 3.2
1× Type-C USB 3.2
1× HDMI
1× 3.5mm audio jack
|Storage
|256GB NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD
|Dimensions
|359.2 × 236.5 × 19.9mm (1.65kg)
Acer Aspire 3 Intel — R8,999 (HiFi Corp)
|Acer Aspire 3
|Display
|15.6-inch 1,920 × 1,080 LCD
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-1135G7
|RAM
|8GB DDR4
|GPU
|Intel Iris Xe
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0
|Ports
|1× Type-A USB 2.0
2× Type A USB 3.2 Gen 1
1× microSD card reader
1× HDMI
1× 3.5mm audio jack
1× Ethernet port
|Storage
|512GB
|Dimensions
|363.4 × 238.4 × 19.9mm (1.8kg)
ASUS X515 Intel — R9,999 (Incredible)
|Asus X515 Intel
|Display
|15.6-inch 1,920 × 1,080 LCD
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-1065G7
|RAM
|8GB DDR4
|GPU
|Intel Iris Plus
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 4.1
|Ports
|2× Type-A USB 2.0
1× Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 1
1× Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
1× HDMI 1.4
1× 3.5mm audio jack
|Storage
|512GB SSD
|Dimensions
|360.2 x 234.9 x 19.9mm (1.8kg)
MSI Modern 14 — R8,999 (Computer Mania)
|MSI Modern 14
|Display
|14-inch 1,920 × 1,080 IPS LCD
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-115G7
|RAM
|8GB DDR4
|GPU
|Intel Iris Xe
|Connectivity
|W-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
|Ports
|2× Type-A USB 2.0
2× Type A USB 3.2 Gen 2
1× Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2 with PD charging
1× microSD card reader
1×HDMI
1× 3.5mm audio jack
|Storage
|512GB NVMe SSD
|Dimensions
|220.2 × 19 × 16.9mm (1.3kg)
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 AMD — R8,999 (Takealot)
|Lenovo IdeaPad 1 AMD
|Display
|15.6-inch 1,920 × 1,080 LCD
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
|RAM
|8GB soldered LPDDR5
|GPU
|AMD Radeon 610M
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
|Ports
|1× Type-A USB 2.0
1× Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 1
1× Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 1 (data transfer only)
1× HDMI 1.4b
1× microSD card reader
1× 3.5mm audio jack
|Storage
|512GB NVMe SSD
|Dimensions
|360.2 × 236 × 17.9mm (1.58kg)
ASUS M515 AMD — R8,499 (Game)
|ASUS X515 AMD
|Display
|15.6-inch 1,920×1,080 LCD
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
|RAM
|8GB DDR4
|GPU
|AMD Radeon RX Vega 10
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1
|Ports
|1× Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 1
1× Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 1
2× Type-A USB 2.0
1× microSD card reader
1× 3.5mm audio jack
|Storage
|512GB NVMe SSD
|Dimensions
|360 × 235 × 19.9mm (1.8kg)
Asus Vivobook 15 — R8,999 (Takealot)
|Asus Vivobook 15
|Display
|15.6-inch 1,920 × 1,080 LCD
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
|RAM
|8GB DDR4
|GPU
|AMD Radeon
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3
|Ports
|1× USB 2.0 Type-A
1× USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
2× USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1× HDMI 1.4
1× 3.5mm audio jack
|Storage
|512GB NVMe SSD
|Dimensions
|357.2 × 230.4 × 19.9mm (1.7kg)
HP 255 G8 — R9,499
|HP 255 G8 AMD
|Display
|15.6-inch 1,920 × 1,080 LCD
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
|RAM
|8GB DDR4
|GPU
|AMD Radeon
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5
|Ports
|2× USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1× USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
1× HDMI 1.4
1× 3.5mm audio jack
1× Ethernet port
|Storage
|512GB NVMe SSD
|Dimensions
|358 × 242 × 19.9mm (1.74kg)
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.