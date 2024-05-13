South African camera sales solid despite smartphone photography improvements

While ever-improving smartphone camera systems have effectively wiped out dedicated point-and-shooters, they have not hurt high-end camera sales in the past few years.

In addition, the smartphone camera has opened up a whole new market for add-on accessories and upgrades among a larger community of photographers.

That is according to feedback from Outdoorphoto’s retail manager, JK Zorgman.

Zorgman explained that the biggest shift in the camera market driven by smartphones was experienced before 2018. This initial introduction of smartphones had a minimal impact on the industry.

“The decline in sales started mostly with the increase in smartphone sales and people’s adaptation to the technology,” he said.

That led to manufacturers pulling back on developing and producing basic point-and-shoot cameras. Instead, they focused on bridge cameras, which have fixed large zoom lenses with magnification levels superior to most smartphones.

Therefore, they do not directly compete against smartphones, as point-and-shoot digital cameras with limited zoom capabilities did.

Zorgman said that better smartphone cameras have also boosted the overall photography market.

“With more people taking photos and videos than ever before, the technology has opened up other fields of possibilities,” Zorgman said.

Zorgman said an entire market segment is dedicated to enhancing the quality and experience of smartphone photography.

“Even though there was a loss in one segment, there has been explosive growth in other segments,” he said.

Smartphone tripods, ring lights, external microphones, and zoom lenses are among the accessories that have become popular in recent years.

In addition, Zorgman said smartphones seemed to be initiating further interest in photography and video.

These users who want to get more serious about their shooting end up adopting high-end dedicated cameras, which still offer substantial benefits over smartphone cameras.

Zorgman emphasised that dedicated cameras still offered superior quality, primarily due to better sensor technology.

DSLR and mirrorless cameras also support interchangeable lenses and various lighting and audio attachments, providing significantly more flexibility and customisation.

Two other areas where conventional cameras excel over smartphone cameras are in low light conditions and fast-paced shooting.

In addition, printed smartphone photos will not compete with the level of quality of prints from high-end cameras.

“Smartphones can do a lot, and in recent times, don’t hold back towards their counterparts,” Zorgman said. “But when it comes to ultimate control for a creative professional, they don’t always make the cut.”

“Smartphones will most probably not replace cameras but could become great accessories for professionals to use with their camera setups.”

Zorgman said Outdoorphoto’s top-selling cameras for the year-to-date were the Nikon Z8, Canon R6 II, Sony Alpha a7 IV, and GoPro Hero 12.