Garmin SOS fails South African biker after accident

A South African biker’s post-accident medical treatment was delayed after the SOS feature on his Garmin satellite communicator failed to evoke a timely response from emergency services.

Rapport reports that Johan Swarts only received a call from responders while in hospital on the day after he suffered a serious crash, despite paying a R574.99 monthly subscription for the service.

The subscription pays for a basic text-based communications link via the Iridium satellite network, which is able to track InReach devices in remote locations without other connectivity.

Swarts hit an erosion ditch while driving his motorcycle alongside colleague Danny Mullet in a remote location in Mpumalanga in February 2024. He felt pain in his chest and rib cage after the fall.

Having previously broken his ribs, Mullet considered the issue serious enough to get immediate help via the InReach service rather than trying to get himself to a hospital.

Mullet pressed the SOS button on the inReach device, but one hour later, there was still no response.

He eventually managed to get hold of another fellow tourer staying at their camp around 10km away.

They drove Swarts 60km to the Belfast Hospital in a Suzuki Jimny, where he was stabilised before being transported to Kloof Hospital in Pretoria.

He only arrived at Kloof around 02:30 the next day via ambulance because a storm had prevented transfer by helicopter.

Swarts’ wife subsequently received a call from the South African Maritime Safety Authority the next evening and was told that a device bought in the UK would never work in South Africa.

However, Swarts bought the inReachMini from local retailer Outdoor Warehouse.

According to its website, Garmin offers full local support for its inReach SOS service, with a wide range of subscriptions available with rand pricing, starting from R249.95 and going up to R4,724.99 per month.

Garmin’s website explains that when it receives an SOS from a Garmin device, its response team immediately loads the coordinates with the SOS into its mapping software to view the location and determine the agency to contact to coordinate the rescue.

“A member of the Garmin Response team will also send a message to the device requesting the nature of the emergency,” the website said.

“The Garmin Response team immediately begins notifying the rescue agency to inform them of the SOS and provide all known information.”

“The local emergency agency will respond with or without a response from the device.”

Swarts complained about his experience via emails to the Garmin support team and in a post on Facebook.

He told Rapport that a Garmin product manager only responded two months after his complaints and said the SOS was only received on 18 February, a day after the accident.

He recommended that people test their InReach device if they are using it in Africa, but said he would never use it again and rather rely on a satellite phone.

Satellite breakthroughs bringing big changes for emergency communications

Several major developments in satellite communication could help others avoid falling into similar predicaments as Swarts in the not-too-distant future.

Smartphone manufacturers like Apple have recently started to equip their devices with hardware or software, making them capable of communicating with satellites.

In addition, SpaceX’s Starlink has developed a solution that will work with regular LTE-enabled smartphones.

The Starlink Direct-to-Cell service will be able to support calling, texting, and data usage via specially-equipped satellites featuring an onboard modem that acts like a cellphone tower in space.

However, this service won’t be offered directly to consumers as it requires using regulated and licensed radio frequency spectrum.

Starlink has already partnered with several major mobile networks — including T-Mobile, Rogers, Optus, and Salt — to offer Direct-to-Cell connectivity in areas where their towers don’t provide coverage.

MTN is among the operators in Africa that are in discussions with Starlink to plug its connectivity holes in underserved areas, including in Nigeria and Rwanda.

Other satellite operators developing similar systems include Eutelsat OneWeb, Lynk Global, AST SpaceMobile, and Amazon’s Project Kuiper.

Vodacom is collaborating with the two latter companies to extend its coverage to remote areas across several African countries.