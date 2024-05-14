South Africa’s proposed new rules for TVs and kitchen appliances

Trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel has proposed amendments to compulsory energy efficiency labelling for household electrical appliances in South Africa.

The proposed regulations were tabled under the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) Act.

It would mandate that manufacturers and importers have their appliances approved by the NRCS to certify that the product complies with the referenced standard.

The new mandate applies to most appliances and audio-visual equipment, including:

Computer monitors

A/V equipment like TVs, set-top boxes (e.g. decoders), speakers and other audio equipment, and video recording equipment

Air conditioners and heat pumps — not exceeding 8.8kW cooling or heating output

Dishwashers

Electric ovens

Refrigerators and freezers

Tumble dryers

Washer-dryer combinations

Automatic washing machines

Audio, video, and related equipment must have passive standby power consumption of 0.5 watts or less.

Similarly, electric ovens, dishwashers, washing machines, washer-dryer combinations, and tumbledryers must not have a standby mode power of more than 0.5 watts.

An applicant must submit the type of appliance, details of the manufacturing plant, identity markings on the product, and proof of conformity.

If the application is successful, the applicant will receive a letter of authority, valid for three years.

If a new reference standard is introduced, appliances approved under a previous standard may have their approval extended for up to five years.

If an applicant can prove that their product meets the standard of other standardisation bodies such as ISO, IEC, and EN, they must submit a declaration report.

These requirements will start coming into effect 12 months after it is published as a South African National Standard (SANS).

The table below summarises how the proposed minimum energy efficiency standards (MEPS) will roll out over three years.