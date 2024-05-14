South Africa’s proposed new rules for TVs and kitchen appliances

Trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel has proposed amendments to compulsory energy efficiency labelling for household electrical appliances in South Africa.
The proposed regulations were tabled under the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) Act.
It would mandate that manufacturers and importers have their appliances approved by the NRCS to certify that the product complies with the referenced standard.
The new mandate applies to most appliances and audio-visual equipment, including:
- Computer monitors
- A/V equipment like TVs, set-top boxes (e.g. decoders), speakers and other audio equipment, and video recording equipment
- Air conditioners and heat pumps — not exceeding 8.8kW cooling or heating output
- Dishwashers
- Electric ovens
- Refrigerators and freezers
- Tumble dryers
- Washer-dryer combinations
- Automatic washing machines
Audio, video, and related equipment must have passive standby power consumption of 0.5 watts or less.
Similarly, electric ovens, dishwashers, washing machines, washer-dryer combinations, and tumbledryers must not have a standby mode power of more than 0.5 watts.
An applicant must submit the type of appliance, details of the manufacturing plant, identity markings on the product, and proof of conformity.
If the application is successful, the applicant will receive a letter of authority, valid for three years.
If a new reference standard is introduced, appliances approved under a previous standard may have their approval extended for up to five years.
If an applicant can prove that their product meets the standard of other standardisation bodies such as ISO, IEC, and EN, they must submit a declaration report.
These requirements will start coming into effect 12 months after it is published as a South African National Standard (SANS).
The table below summarises how the proposed minimum energy efficiency standards (MEPS) will roll out over three years.
|Electrical/ Electronic appliance
|MEPS (12 months*)
|MEPS (18 months*)
|MEPS (36 months*)
|Applicable test standards
|Fixed-speed drive/ Non-inverter air conditioners and heat pumps
|EER≥3.0
COP≥2.8
|EER≥3.2
COP≥3.1
|EER≥3.2
COP≥3.1
|SANS 54511-3
ISO 5151
|Variable-speed drive/ Inverter air conditioners
|EER≥3.0
or
SEER≥3.6
|SEER≥4.6
or
CSPF≥4.2
|CSPF≥4.5
|
SANS 54511-3
ISO 16358-1
|Variable-speed drive/ Inverter heat pumps
|EER≥3.0
COP≥2.8
OR
SCOP≥3.0
|SCOP≥3.4
or
APF≥3.3
|APF≥3.7
|
SANS 54511-3
ISO 16358-1
ISO 16358-2
|Portable air conditioners and heat pumps
|EER≥3.0
COP≥2.8
|EER≥3.0
COP≥2.8
|EER≥3.0
COP≥2.8
|SANS 54511-3
ISO 5151
|Electric ovens
|A
|A
|A
|SANS 60350-1
|Refrigerators
|B
|A+
|A+
|SANS 62552
SANS 1691
|Freezers
|C
|A
|A+
|SANS 62552
SANS 1691
|Dishwashers
|A
|A
|A
|SANS 50242
|Washing machines
|A
|A+
|A+
|SANS 1695
|Washer-dryer combinations
|A
|A
|A
|SANS 50229
|Tumble-dryers
|C
|C
|C
|SANS 61121
|*Shows the time that the MEPS will take to come into effect after the Government Gazette is published
