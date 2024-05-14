The impressive growth of Hisense’s Atlantis factory in South Africa

The Hisense Atlantis Factory is the largest TV production facility in sub-Saharan Africa — and its story is one of rebirth, success, and hope.

This was a key message from the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel, at Hisense South Africa’s Atlantis Factory on 10 May 2024.

Patel’s address followed his tour of Hisense South Africa’s TV and fridge production facilities, where he interacted with Hisense staff and factory workers before delivering his address.

Patel said that in 2010, after Tedelex closed its operations in Atlantis, the community was crushed, and many locals found themselves unemployed.

Thankfully, Hisense saved the day. Backed by the Chinese-Africa Development Fund, it took over the factory and began producing TVs.

This provided a massive boost for the local community and South Africa’s economy as a whole.

Patel recalled visiting the factory when it opened its doors 11 years ago and praised its growth since then.

The factory now employs over 1,500 people, mostly from the local Atlantis community in the Western Cape, and has driven excellent economic growth in the region.

He also noted that the Atlantis factory has increased fridge production by 60% in the last five years — now up to 480,000 units per year — and recently surpassed 500,000 TVs annually, with 10% growth in the past year.

“These last five years have seen a huge growth in production in this factory, and the next five years we want to do even better — not only in the factory, but also in the suppliers right through the value chain,” said Patel.

The minister also welcomed Hisense General Manager Vivi Liu’s commitment that Hisense will increase procurement from local suppliers across its value chain to the value of R1 billion over the next five years.

“For me, this is about how SA is becoming a greater source of investment from foreign investors across the world.”

“I came here 11 years ago when we opened the factory and I’m coming back today to celebrate with Hisense 11 years of success, 11 years of South African industrialisation, and 11 years of partnership,” said Patel.

The minister’s remarks and visit signify the importance of public-private partnerships in driving economic transformation and building a better South Africa, said Hisense.

MyBroadband attended the Hisense Factory event as a guest of Hisense.