Used cars you can buy for the same price as the most expensive tablet in South Africa

Plenty of secondhand cars are available in South Africa for less than R60,499, the price of the country’s most expensive tablet.

In May 2025, the title of most pricey tablet in the country belongs to the top-end version of Apple’s latest iPad Pro.

Launched roughly a year ago, the iPad Pro was the first device to feature Apple’s M4 chip and the first iPad to get an OLED display.

While pricing starts from R23,799, this will only get you an 11-inch standard glass screen, 256GB of internal storage, and no cellular connectivity.

The top-end model, which costs a whopping R60,499, features a 13-inch nano-texture glass display, 2TB internal storage, and 5G cellular connectivity.

However, there is no doubt that this is the best tablet money can buy.

YouTube tech reviewer Linus Sebastian has described the tablet as “magical” due to its incredible performance, excellent display, and thin design.

Sebastian said the screen was on par, if not better, with any display his company had ever tested, including a $20,000 (R364,500) 55-inch scientific reference display.

The key to this excellent performance is the use of a dual OLED panel, which boosts brightness to a consistent 1,000 nits and ensures professional-grade colour accuracy.

This makes the iPad Pro fantastic for content creators who frequently edit videos or images while on the go.

They will also benefit from the powerful M4 chip, which has a CPU with performance equivalent to a 13th-gen Core i7 desktop processor and a GPU that matches the AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT’s rendering capabilities.

Users are unlikely to run out of battery power either, as testing has shown the 10,290mAh pack can last for well over a day with regular use.

Sebastian also had high praise for the audio quality of the tablet’s four speakers.

As with all tech products, it does have a weak point — its 12MP rear and front cameras perform very poorly compared to what Apple has in its iPhone line-up, or any recent major flagship smartphone.

The table below summarises the specifications of the top-end iPad Pro M4.

iPad Pro M4 (2024) Operating system iPadOS 18.4 Display 13-inch 2,064 × 2,752 nano-texture OLED Chip Apple M4

10-core 4.4GHz CPU

10-core GPU Memory 16GB Storage 2TB Rear camera 12MP + 3D depth sensor Front camera 12MP Wireless connectivity Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.3 Cellular 5G via eSIM Ports USB-C 4 (Thunderbolt 4) Battery and charging 10,290mAh

30W wired charging Biometrics Face ID Durability No IP rating, scratch resistant glass Dimensions and weight 281.6 × 215.5 × 5.1mm (582g)

The R60,499 price tag of the top-specced Apple tablet really comes into perspective when you consider it is enough to buy an entire car in South Africa.

Although the most affordable new car, the Suzuku S-Presso, costs around three times the top-end iPad Pro, hundreds of old, high-mileage second-hand cars are available for less than R60,499.

MyBroadband searched through the country’s two biggest online vehicle classifieds platforms — Autotrader South Africa and Cars.co.za.

We assembled a list of five of the best options available, excluding models that were not roadworthy and required repairs to be used.

We also limited maximum mileage to 150,000km and did not consider any cars older than 10 years.

That left us with five compact hatchbacks with prices similar to the top-end iPad Pro, which we have listed below.

2015 Opel Corsa 1.0T EcoFlex Cosmo — R54,999

Mileage: 62,400km

2015 Suzuki Splash 1.2 GL — R59,900

Mileage: 114,956km

2017 Datsun Go 1.2 Lux — R59,999

Mileage: 40,000km

2015 Peugeot 107 Trendy — R59,999

Mileage: 118,000km

2015 Chevrolet Spark 1.2L — R60,000