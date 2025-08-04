Samsung beats Apple in South Africa

Samsung is South Africa’s favourite smartphone and wearable brand, according to the latest survey data from market research and network intelligence firm Analytico.

It surveyed over 2,600 South African tech enthusiasts, early adopters, and IT professionals, with the results revealing a clear brand preference.

In today’s digital world, smartphones and smartwatches have become essential tools for communication, productivity, and personal well-being.

These devices are integral to everyday life, whether managing work emails, staying in touch with family via WhatsApp, monitoring your steps and heart rate, or accessing mobile banking and online shopping.

Millions of South Africans rely on their phones in rural towns and bustling urban centres for everything from Internet access to digital payments.

The same applies to smartwatches and other wearable tech, which have grown in popularity thanks to their health-tracking features, ability to receive notifications, and seamless integration with smartphones.

Beyond personal use, these devices also play a crucial role in business and education, with many South Africans working remotely or studying online.

The growing popularity of wearables also reflects the country’s growing interest in fitness and wellness, with many users turning to technology to help them live healthier lives.

Analytico’s latest survey results showed that Samsung was the clear winner in the smartphone category, receiving more than half of the votes.

Apple was in second place with almost a quarter of the respondents preferring the brand, while Huawei, Xiaomi and Honor are fighting for third place, with Huawei holding on to its position at 7%.

Oppo, Google, and Nokia all still received more than 1% of the votes, showing that some users support these brands.

Many of the less popular brands are not always available on contracts from mobile networks, potentially impacting respondents’ preferences.

Some device models are also not officially available in South Africa, meaning users who prefer them must import them.

Smartwatches and wearable tech

Smartwatches represent a smaller yet rapidly growing market segment. What began as a luxury or novelty has become a daily essential for many users.

Modern smartwatches offer many features beyond telling time, including answering calls, reading messages, controlling music, and tracking fitness and health data.

Samsung again leads this category by a wide margin, with almost half of all respondents naming it their preferred brand.

Apple remains a strong contender with over 20% of the vote thanks to its popular Apple Watch lineup.

Garmin follows closely with 15%, and is particularly popular among fitness enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers. Huawei and Xiaomi also have a solid presence with 12% and 5% of the votes, respectively.

As technology improves and prices continue becoming more accessible, smartphones and smartwatches will likely become even more embedded in South Africans’ daily lives.