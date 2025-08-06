Samsung, LG, and Hisense reign supreme in South Africa’s TV market

Samsung is the most popular brand for TVs and large appliances in South Africa, while Duracell and Energizer are the favourite battery brands in the country, research from Analytico has found.

A recent survey by Analytico has revealed which brands in specific product categories are most popular among early adopters and IT professionals in South Africa.

This influential group of tech-savvy consumers is pivotal in shaping local trends, especially when it comes to high-tech products and services.

The survey gathered insights from over 2,600 IT professionals across South Africa, providing a detailed look into brand preferences for televisions, household appliances and batteries.

Samsung stood out as the clear favourite, dominating both the TV and large appliance categories, with LG and Hisense ranking second and third among television brands.

More than half of respondents named Samsung their top choice for TVs, while 32% selected it as their preferred brand for appliances like fridges and washing machines.

This strong performance reflects Samsung’s reputation for quality, innovation, and reliability. In the TV category, LG came in second with 15.7% of the vote, followed by Hisense with a solid showing of 13.9%.

However, when it came to large appliances, Bosch and Defy edged out LG, thanks to their focus on durability and long-standing consumer trust.

Analytico’s results in the battery category showed that it remains ultra-competitive, although Duracell and Energizer held strong leads over the rest of the field.

Duracell was in first place with 52% of the vote, showing that it had earned the trust of over half of the respondents.

Energizer followed with a 34% share of the votes, showing strong brand recognition and consumer confidence in its products.

Overall, the results offer a snapshot of trusted brands among South Africa’s tech community, highlighting consumer loyalty in key product segments.

TVs

Samsung leads the South African TV market with 52% of IT professionals choosing the brand. LG follows with 16%, and Hisense comes in third at 14%, making them strong contenders.

Sony and Skyworth were neck-and-neck for fourth and fifth place, with 6.7% and 6.1% of the vote, respectively.

Large Appliances

Samsung also took the lead in home appliances, securing 32% of the votes. Bosch and Defy followed closely behind, each gaining significant support from consumers for their dependable products.

LG maintains a strong presence in this category, too, and was a close fourth, with 15.4% of the vote. Hisense placed a strong fourth, earning the trust of nearly 9% of respondents.

Batteries

Traditional batteries are still widely used in South Africa, even as devices increasingly shift to lithium technology.

Duracell is the most trusted brand in South Africa, with more than half of IT professionals and early adopters preferring it.

Energizer holds a strong second place with 34%, while Eveready trails behind, partly due to its continued focus on Zinc-based battery products rather than modern Alkaline options.