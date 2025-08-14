Cameras making a comeback in South Africa

According to two major retailers in South Africa, the compact camera market is seeing a surprising resurgence in 2025 after years of decline.

Sales of compact or “point-and-shoot” digital cameras have plunged globally as smartphone cameras have improved to the point where they offer similar capabilities.

Smartphone manufacturers like Apple, Google, Huawei, Honor, Oppo, and Samsung invest heavily in improving their camera systems.

Most recently, the focus has been on better night-time shooting, zoom capabilities, and AI-based enhancements. Many flagship devices now offer exceptional photos and videos suitable for casual users.

However, according to South Africa’s biggest online retailer Takealot and specialist camera outlet Outdoorphoto, consumers were showing renewed interest in dedicated cameras.

Outdoorphoto retail manager JK Zorgman told MyBroadband there were some cases where compact cameras were even outperforming entry-level mirrorless and bridge camera sales.

Zorgman said the renewed interest primarily came from younger buyers who recognised that smartphones were not ideal for every photographic situation.

“This growth is being driven less by long-time camera users and more by a new generation discovering dedicated cameras for the first time,” Zorgman said.

Takealot has observed a noticeable increase in demand for cameras that cater to vloggers, streamers, and content creators.

“We’ve seen growing interest from first-time camera buyers moving away from smartphones,” Takealot said.

Strong video specifications and external microphone support are key features in these customers’ buying decisions.

Takealot has also seen growth in the entry-level mirrorless segment, with more affordable options becoming available.

Mirrorless cameras have largely replaced digital single-lens reflection (DSLR) models for professional photography.

Zorgman also said that entry-level mirrorless cameras were dominating Outdoorphoto’s sales, largely due to lower pricing and appeal to newcomers.

“This customer demographic is mainly focused on various forms of content creation, which is currently very popular and constantly growing,” Zorgman said.

“The combined factors of price and demographic make this segment the number one selling segment in the mirrorless camera market.”

Canon dominating mirrorless sales

MyBroadband also asked the retailers which specific cameras were their top sellers. Zorgmann said that Canon was leading the compact camera revival with the Powershot SX740 and Powershot G7X.

Both retailers had the same two best-selling mirrorless camera models — with the Canon EOS R50 at the top of the sales charts and the Sony ZV-E10 in second place.

Another popular entry-level option at Outdoorphoto was the Fujifilm X-T50.

Takealot believes these entry-level cameras appeal to content creators and vloggers thanks to their compact designs and ease of use.

The Canon EOS R6 Mark II was Takealot’s third best-selling model overall and the top seller in the mid-level mirrorless camera segment at Outdoorphoto.

The second and third-best-selling mid-level mirrorless cameras at Outdoorphoto were the Canon EOS R7 and Sony Alpha A7 IV.

Zorgman explained that these models were aimed at more serious hobbyists and professionals starting out, and are considered “hybrid” options with solid photo and video capabilities.

“With the advancements in technology over the years, these cameras are great choices for many creators without having to pursue options in the pro range,” he said.

In the pro-level segment, the Canon EOS R5 II, Nikon Z8, and Canon EOS R1 were Outdoorphoto’s best sellers.

“These cameras can handle virtually any challenge, from high-speed action to low-light environments, harsh weather, and demanding video production,” Zorgman said.



Among Outdoorphoto’s customers, demand for bridge cameras — which are primarily focused on super-zoom capabilities — has contracted significantly.

However, these cameras remained popular among casual photographers, holidaymakers, and wildlife enthusiasts, with powerful zoom ranges without the complexity or bulk of interchangeable lenses.

The Nikon Coolpix P1000 and Nikon Coolpix P950 were the two top-selling bridge cameras at both Outdoorphoto and Takealot.

The table below summarises the best-selling camera bodies and integrated cameras in South Africa.