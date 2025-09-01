The R300 must-have gadget for drivers in South Africa

South African motorists can equip their vehicles with a dashcam for well under R1,000, useful for capturing evidence for insurance investigations, as well as interactions with corrupt traffic officers.

The Johannesburg High Court recently made a landmark ruling reaffirming South Africans’ rights to question and film police without fear of arrest.

Legal expert Elton Hart told eNCA that the judgment could help remind law enforcement officials, including those carrying out traffic enforcement duties, to operate according to the law.

“Normally, people are half bullied by law enforcement officers when they try to record what is really happening at roadblocks, and out of fear that they might get arrested, people don’t record,” he said.

Some municipal authorities have even encouraged drivers to record traffic officers if they believe they are acting unlawfully, so that their footage can be used in follow-up investigations.

However, many people might not want to antagonise people in positions of power, especially given the many cases in which officers have acted unlawfully against members of the public.

Arrive Alive explains that although drivers are not prohibited from taking photographs or videos at roadblocks, “shoving” phones into law enforcement officers’ faces tends to irritate them.

A dashboard camera (or dashcam) can dissuade corrupt traffic officials from acting unlawfully, including attempting to solicit bribes from vulnerable citizens.

In addition, dashcam footage can be used as evidence in insurance claims or legal cases involving road accidents, which are a major issue in South Africa.

The costs of small electronic gadgets — including digital cameras — have come down substantially in the past few years, making devices like dashcams more affordable.

In August 2025, prominent stores in South Africa are selling numerous dashcams for well under R1,000. At the very low end are devices like the Volcano Trek, which retail for around R300.

This model is advertised with 1080p Full HD video recording, which will begin automatically when motion is detected, including when you start driving or someone moves within its 120-degree field of view.

Essential features to consider

Volkano Trek series dashcam

However, Arrive Alive warns that some lower-priced devices — even those advertising 1080p resolution — may produce low-quality images.

While the resolution might be high, a low bitrate and small camera sensor may produce grainy or blurry images.

“The difference in quality becomes more obvious in recordings made in poor light conditions, such as night-time driving,” Arrive Alive explained.

Secondly, viewing angles can vary greatly between models. Typically, dashcams have between 120 and 160–degree viewing angles. The wider the angle, the more the camera will capture.

Those considering an affordable low-end device should check reviews from other buyers to get first-hand accounts of the video quality.

Another important factor to consider is whether the dashcam has a built-in microphone and, if so, the quality of its sound recordings.

This is especially important in situations where some of the action is happening outside the camera’s view.

Lastly, cheaper dashcams will only support local recording, while higher-end models can be connected to the Internet via Wi-Fi or a mobile network connection for cloud storage or remote monitoring.

This capability can be pivotal in cases where you are dealing with officers who would have no issue confiscating your device — and its memory card — if they realise they are being recorded.

People who can afford to spend several thousands of rands can expect features including 2K or 4K resolution, night vision, Wi-Fi or mobile network connectivity for real-time monitoring, and GPS tracking.

One of the country’s most popular camera brands, Hikvision, offers many highly capable and well-reviewed options starting at around R1,000.

A premium brand with high-quality devices is Garmin, which has devices ranging from around R3,000 to R10,000.

One of its top options is the Garmin Dash Cam X310, which records in 4K, can store footage in the cloud using a Wi-Fi connection, and supports control via voice or a mobile app.