Best deals in Amazon South Africa’s big tech sale — including MacBooks and iPhones for under R10,000

Amazon.co.za launched its Tech Dash sale earlier this week, offering substantial discounts on a wide range of electronics.

While the e-commerce giant’s local marketplace has not yet participated in its annual blockbuster Prime Day sale, it regularly offers themed sales promotions with highly competitive prices.

Towards the end of each month, it offers the Payday Drop Sale, with substantial discounts on Everyday Essentials, such as groceries, pet food, and beauty products.

A MyBroadband comparison found that Amazon.co.za’s prices on a basket of 20 common grocery or fast-moving consumer goods items were far cheaper than those of Checkers, Pick n Pay, and Takealot.

With the latest promotion, the e-commerce retailer is focusing on tech, a highly popular product category for online shoppers.

The Amazon.co.za Tech Dash Sale started on Wednesday, 20 August 2025, and will run until the end of the month.

MyBroadband perused the catalogue for the best deals and discovered discounts on many laptops, smartphones, monitors, TVs, headphones, and computing peripherals.

Several popular Apple products were included in the sale — including the MacBook Air M1 for R9,999, iPhone 13 128GB for R9,399, and a 2022 Apple TV 4K for R2,499.

The Apple AirPods 4 without active noise cancellation were also available for R1,999, a 31% discount over their regular price of R2,899.

Under computing, among the best offers was a 44% discount on a Seagate 2TB portable hard drive, which was listed at R999.

Gaming peripheral brand Steelseries also offered solid discounts on several keyboards and gaming headsets, including an optical switch model selling for R1,999.

Other well-known brands with several products on sale included Acer, Asus, Beats, HP, Huawei, JBL, and Sennheiser.

Those who fear the impending end-of-life of Windows 11 will also find several budget laptops available at low prices.

These include the Asus Vivobook Go 15 E510, which was selling for R3,699 at the time of our visit, and the Acer Spire Lite 15, priced at R4,999.

Airfryer devotees also have a lot to be excited about, with more than 50% off several models, including a small Taurus unit selling for under R700 and a Philips digital model for less than R1,200.

First-time Amazon.co.za shoppers can also get R100 off their purchase on the mobile app when using the code APP100 at checkout.

The online store is currently offering free delivery on all items fulfilled by Amazon, with no minimum order size.

Below are ten of the best deals we found in the Amazon Tech Dash sale. It should be noted that some of the product listings were low in stock.

Apple AirTag — R499 (1-pack) | R1,799 (4-pack)

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch — R9,999

Apple Phone 13 128GB — R9,399

ASUS TUF A15 Gaming Laptop — R10,997

Beats Solo Buds — R999

Philips 6.2l Digital Air Fryer — R1,190

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 — R359 (single) | R1,144 (4-pack)

Seagate Expansion External Hard Drive 2.5-inch — R999

Steelseries Arctis Nova 3 Premium Wired RGB Gaming Headset — R1,599

SteelSeries Apex 5 Hybrid Mechanical Wired Gaming Keyboard — R1,999