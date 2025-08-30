AirTag and Galaxy tag replacements in South Africa — Apple and Android trackers from R199

South Africans can track their most coveted personal belongings and pets with affordable smart trackers starting from as little as R199.

While conventional tracking devices rely on GPS sensors to relay their locations, these trackers use Bluetooth to communicate their position to your smartphone.

That makes them much cheaper and supports far longer battery life. Popular options provide at least 12 months of use before requiring a battery swap.

GPS can pinpoint locations with greater accuracy, but uses far more power. GPS-equipped trackers like pet collars require a larger battery that must be recharged at least every few days.

While Bluetooth-enabled trackers have been on the market for many years, they were of limited value in cases where users were not close to them.

Brands such as Eufy and Tile used proprietary apps and Internet-of-Things (IoT) networks for their trackers.

To detect the tracker’s location when it was away from the owner, it needed to be within Bluetooth range of another Eufy or Tile app user.

This changed in 2021, when two of the biggest tech brands in the world launched smart trackers that were far more useful as they benefited from the substantial adoption of their smartphones.

South Africa’s largest smartphone brand, Samsung, was the first to roll out its Galaxy SmartTag in January 2021.

These devices still use Samsung’s proprietary IoT network, SmartThings, but are far more useful because other Galaxy smartphones can ping them without additional apps.

Apple launched its own Bluetooth smart tracker, the AirTag, in June 2021. Although its trackers can only be detected by Apple devices, Apple licences its Find My IoT tracking tech to third-party manufacturers.

The same is true for Google’s Find My Device network for Android smartphones and tablets, which was launched in 2024.

Apple tracker is the cheapest option

Verbatim My Finder, the cheapest Apple Find My tracker in South Africa

In the past few months, several third-party Apple Find My and Google Find My Device trackers have become available in South Africa.

When shopping for one of these trackers, the important specs to look out for are Bluetooth range, durability, and whether it has a swappable or rechargeable battery.

It is also important to check the product’s specifications to ensure it supports the Apple Find My or Google Find My networks.

While some may support Android or iOS, they may use proprietary apps and networks like the first Bluetooth smart trackers, making them far less useful for long-distance tracking.

When we searched online stores in South Africa, the most affordable option was the Verbatim My Finder, which supports the Apple Find My network.

It was available for R199 from First Shop at the time of publication, far cheaper than the R749 recommended retail price of the AirTag.

This tracker actually features something the AirTag doesn’t — a hole for attaching to a keyring or other item. With the AirTag, you must buy a pouch or keyring attachment separately.

The primary drawback of the Verbatim model is that it is less durable than the AirTag, with an IP66 rating instead of IP67.

That means it is only resistant to powerful water jets, while the AirTag can be submerged in water up to one metre deep for 30 minutes.

It also lacks support for ultra-wideband, a standout feature that Apple launched with its first trackers and Samsung added with subsequent models.

This high-bandwidth radio communication technology allows for far more accurate location tracking. Provided the user is close enough to the tracker, they can get detailed visual directions to the AirTag on their smartphone.

While the Verbatim tracker does have a speaker that can emit a sound you can activate within Bluetooth range to make it easier to find, this will be less useful in noisy environments.

Alternative third-party Apple Find My trackers include the Eufy SmartTrack Link and Stylus AV Trace Tag T3, both of which were selling for less than R300 at the time of publication.

Google Find My devices still a rarity

Vizia’s Google Find My tracker

Google does not offer its own branded Find My smart trackers. It partnered with Chipolo and Pebblebee for its first Find My trackers.

More than a year after launch, these devices have not officially become available in South Africa. While they can be bought from several overseas Amazon marketplaces, they cost around R500.

The most affordable smart tracker for Android users is the O Tag, which was priced at R239 on Takealot at the time of publication.

Another option was the Vizia Smart Tag, a Google Find My-compatible tracker priced at R295 from Takealot.

This model seems to be a rebranded generic NTag tracker, which was also available from Chinese retailer AliExpress at R260 without shipping.

Similar to the Verbatim option and the Samsung Galaxy trackers, the tag also features a hole for easy attachment to a keyring or other item. However, it does not appear to be IP-rated.

Users of Samsung Galaxy smartphones can choose between its own Galaxy SmartTag trackers or Google Find My trackers.

However, it is important to note that the former will only be detected by Galaxy smartphones, whereas any Android smartphone can ping the latter.