Surgeon achieves medical milestone in South Africa using a robot

Dr Danelo du Plessis, a joint staff member with Tygerberg Hospital and Stellenbosch University, completed South Africa’s first successful robotic surgery for living donor kidney removal.

The surgery, performed on a 45-year-old woman donating a kidney to her daughter, took less than 90 minutes, and according to Du Plessis, exceeded expectations.

“Although robotic surgery on kidneys has been done for quite a while in South Africa and around the world, this is the first time that a donor nephrectomy has been done in the country,” he said.

“For this, for the transplant community, I think this is a great step forward.”

The surgery was completed using the Da Vinci Xi Robotic platform, which makes surgery less invasive for living donors.

The Da Vinci Xi, produced by Intuitive, enables surgeons to operate precisely using four robotic arms controlled remotely via a console that comprises the controls, high-resolution displays, and 3D cameras.

“Visualising anatomy in highly magnified 3DHD is a hallmark of performing surgery with Da Vinci Xi, providing true depth perception and crystal-clear vision,” Intuitive says.

“Da Vinci Xi features Firefly fluorescence imaging, providing real-time visualisation and assessment of vessels, bile ducts, and tissue perfusion.”

The kidney removal at Tygerberg Hospital isn’t the only surgical breakthrough using robotics seen recently in South Africa.

The Sunday Times recently reported that urologist Dr Viola Morolo led a breakthrough at the Universitas Academic Hospital in Bloemfontein, using robotics to operate on a patient with prostate cancer.

Morolo is one of just a few South African urologists trained in robotic surgery. She said the technology is transforming the surgical landscape.

“Robotic surgery gives us higher magnification and precision,” she said.

“In prostate cancer operations, it allows us to reduce the risk of erectile dysfunction, which can have a devastating impact on a patient’s quality of life, while still ensuring we completely remove the cancer.”

Life-changing surgery robots

Dr Tim Forgan showing elements of the Da Vinci robotic system in theatre. (Photo: Biénne Huisman/Spotlight)

As of June 2024, robotic systems were being used for surgeries in two public hospitals in the Western Cape, one of which is Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town.

The Da Vinci Xi system lets surgeons steer three arms with steel “hands” equipped with tiny surgical instruments, with a fourth arm holding a laparoscope.

It translates a surgeon’s hand movements in real time, with enhanced precision, range, and visuals compared to manual surgery.

Colorectal specialist and Da Vinci robotics coordinator at Tygerberg Hospital, Dr Tim Forgan, described the system as “next-level”, adding that “it feels like you’re inside the patient”.

“We can operate so much finer. You can see ten times better with this robot than with the naked eye; you can see tiny, tiny nerves you wouldn’t normally see,” he said.

“You can manoeuvre surgical instruments so much better. Because of that, people have way better function after the procedure.”

Since their introduction in early 2022, the Da Vinci robots used at Cape Town’s Groote Schuur and Tygerberg hospitals have enabled over 600 minimally invasive surgeries.

These include colorectal operations, prostatectomies, cystectomies (bladder removal surgery), and gynaecological procedures to treat endometriosis.

One example was Lorraine Gys’ colorectal procedure at Tygerberg Hospital in February 2022. The pensioner became the first patient to undergo Da Vinci robotic surgery in South Africa’s public sector.

She explained that her recovery was quick and that she was “up in no time”, while other patients had to be assisted.

“I was discharged on day four, and back at home, I could even continue doing my own chores,” said Gys.