Apple launches AirPods Pro 3

Apple unveiled the latest generation of its AirPods Pro earbuds at its “Awe Dropping” event on Tuesday, 9 September 2025.

The AirPods Pro 3 feature various upgrades, including live translation thanks to Apple Intelligence, heart rate monitoring, improved active noise cancellation (ANC), and better battery life.

“They take the audio quality of the most popular headphones in the world to an entirely new level,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

The Cupertino-based tech company claims that the AirPods Pro 3 offer the world’s best in-ear ANC, removing up to twice as much noise as the AirPods Pro 2, and four times more than the first generation.

“This is made possible with ultra-low noise microphones and advanced computational audio combined with new foam-infused ear tips for greater passive noise isolation,” Apple said.

The improved ANC, combined with Apple Intelligence, makes live translation possible with the AirPods Pro 3.

“With AirPods Pro 3, Live Translation enables in-person communication across select languages and is available in beta,” Apple said.

“This transformational, hands-free capability is powered by computational audio and Apple Intelligence to help people easily connect.”

During live translation, ANC lowers the volume of the person speaking so the wearer can hear the translation clearly. It is activated with a simple gesture.

According to Apple, the feature doesn’t translate individual words but the entire meaning of each phrase. When the wearer speaks, their iPhone will present their translated words in the listener’s language.

The company said the AirPods Pro 3 are its most stable and best-fitting earbuds ever. To improve the fit, Apple analysed over 10,000 3D ear scans to optimise the design.

“To deliver this improved fit for even more people, the internal architecture was completely re-engineered to make each AirPod smaller,” it said.

At the same time, it aligned the external geometry of the ear tip to the body’s centre for increased stability, a decision Apple said was informed by a data set of more than 300 million points.

Improved water resistance and heart rate sensing

The new earbuds feature IP57 sweat and water resistance, a first for AirPods. This means they should survive intense workouts and rain downpours.

Apple AirPods Pro 3 also incorporates several new groundbreaking health features, including heart rate sensing and tracking for 50 different workouts, and it can also track how many calories a wearer burns.

Regarding battery life, the new earbuds will last up to eight hours on a single charge with ANC on and up to 10 hours with hearing aid transparency enabled for users with hearing challenges.

“With AirPods Pro 3, the most popular headphones take a massive leap forward, providing fantastic sound quality and the world’s best ANC of any in-ear wireless headphones,” said Apple hardware engineer senior vice president John Ternus.

US pre-orders for the Apple AirPods Pro 3 start today, 9 September 2025, with orders shipping from 19 September. The new earbuds are priced at $249 in Apple’s home country.

South African availability, launch dates, and pricing remain to be confirmed. Below are images of the AirPods Pro 3.

AirPods Pro 3