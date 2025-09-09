New Apple Watches launched — including a new SE model

Apple has unveiled its new Watch Series 11, Watch SE 3, and Watch Ultra 3 smartwatches, featuring improvements in wireless connectivity, durability, battery life, and health tracking features.

All three models’ cellular versions boast 5G mobile connectivity, which supports faster data transmission and better battery life.

Apple said the mainline Watch Series 11 was its thinnest, most comfortable, and most durable smartwatch.

Despite the slimmer design, the Watch Series 11 gets an upgraded battery supporting up to 24 hours of uptime on a single charge.

Apple has also improved its display with Ion-X glass, boasting two times better resistance against scratches.

On the software side, new features include hypertension detection using a sophisticated algorithm running in the background.

The Watch Series 11 with WatchOS 26 also supports a sleep score that considers time asleep, bedtime, and interruptions.

Seven cases will be available — four with brushed aluminium and three with polished titanium finishes.

The aluminium options come in black, silver, rose gold, and grey, while the polished colours are natural, gold, and slate.

The more affordable Watch SE 3 gets a host of new features not available on its predecessor — including an always-on display, gesture support, and music playback through a built-in speaker.

New software capabilities include sleep score, retrospective ovulation estimates, sleep apnea notifications, and wrist temperature sensing for richer Vitals app data.

The Watch SE 3 retains the 18-hour battery life of its predecessor but offers up to two times faster charging, with 15 minutes adding roughly 80% battery.

The Watch SE 3 will available in a 40mm or 44mm cases in midnight and starlight aluminium colours.

Ultra model gets a better screen and satellite texting

Apple Watch Series 11 Apple Watch SE 3

The new top-of-the-line Watch Ultra 3’s standout upgrade is the addition of satellite texting, a first for Apple smartwatches.

To use this feature, users will need a cellular plan with a partnering mobile network that supports satellite connectivity.

Apple’s presentation of the Ultra 3 did not list any South African cellular providers as one of these networks, so local support is unclear.

The Watch Ultra 3 also boasts a wider-angle OLED display with thinner bezels and LTPO3, a low-power display technology supporting faster refresh rates, quicker response times, and greater battery efficiency.

Apple claims the Watch Ultra 3 has the most accurate GPS of any sports watch smartwatch, based ona comparison of industry-leading dual-frequency GPS sports watches in August 2025.

Battery life has been improved to 42 hours with standard use and 72 hours in Low Power Mode.

In continuous outdoor workouts, the Low Power Mode with full GPS and heart rate readings will keep the watch online for 20 hours. A 15-minute charge of the watch Ultra 3 will add up to 12 hours of battery life.

The Ultra 3 will be available in two colours — natural or black titanium — with an assortment of new bands to choose from, including a Trail Loop option with reflective yarn along its edges.

All three smartwatches are up for pre-order in the US today (Tuesday, 9 September) and will be generally available on 19 September 2025.

The Watch SE 3 will start at $249, the Watch Series 11 at $399, and the Watch Ultra 3 at $599.

South African availability, launch dates, and pricing remain to be confirmed. Below are summaries of the key features of each new smartwatch.

Apple Watch Series 11

Apple Watch SE 3

Apple Watch Ultra 3