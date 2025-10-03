Warning for South Africans who use power banks

ASP Fire CEO Michael van Niekerk has warned that the lithium-ion batteries in power banks carry various dangers that owners should be aware of, particularly when it comes to disposing of them.

In an interview with Cape Talk, Van Niekerk shared advice about properly disposing of old lithium-ion batteries to prevent fires and other risks.

“When you’re charging devices, they generate heat. Lithium-ion batteries can go into thermal runaway when they discharge or when they get charged,” he said.

“This process of discharging and charging your device can create a risk where they overheat and subsequently go into a thermal runaway and catch fire.”

Thermal runaway is a self-accelerating phenomenon where a system, such as a battery, experiences a rapid and uncontrollable increase in temperature.

This is caused by heat-producing chain reactions that can result in a fire or an explosion.

Van Niekerk explained that lithium-ion batteries that catch fire are extremely difficult to extinguish. However, smaller battery fires are easier to manage.

“I would chuck it into some water. Cooling down the fire is one way of managing it. Chuck it into a toilet, into a swimming pool, into a basin of water,” he said.

“Just try and get it to the point where you can limit the amount of heat that gets generated by the fire. It’s probably the safest thing to do.”

Throwing a compromised battery into a toilet is questionable advice. While it is possible to extinguish lithium-ion battery fires with water, it requires a vast amount and continuous application to prevent re-ignition.

Furthermore, lithium is highly reactive with water. Therefore, this isn’t advised at all if there is damage to the power bank’s casing and the lithium is exposed.

Van Niekerk said lithium-ion batteries don’t last forever, and trying to charge a dead lithium-ion battery poses additional risks.

“They have a limited lifespan. They’re limited not only by the number of charging cycles you can go through, but once the lithium ion battery reaches a very low state of charge, you can’t wake them again,” he said.

“They’re essentially dead once they reach that stage. The best thing to do is go to a specialist battery retailer and have them recycled or disposed of safely.”

Van Niekerk warned that just because a lithium-ion battery is dead, it doesn’t mean it is no longer dangerous. He advises that people with old lithium-ion power banks shouldn’t leave them lying around.

“They can leak. Lithium-ion batteries have a flammable electrolyte, and you don’t want this leaking into anything you own or into a cupboard, a drawer, or a cubby hole,” he said.

“Also, trying to leave one of these batteries on charge in the hopes of being able to bring it back to life could result in a fire occurring.”

Backup power and battery fires

In April 2025, Zander Bartmann, Fidelity Services Group’s general manager for special projects, told MyBroadband that while the risks of lithium battery fires are low, South Africans should be aware of the dangers.

He said lithium fires are challenging to put out as they generate oxygen, further fuelling the fire. The three primary causes of lithium battery fires are piercing, overcharging, and excessive external heat.

Piercing, or physical damage, can occur when something bumps into the battery, such as a car reversing into it or an object falling onto it. This can lead to a thermal runaway.

Bartmann said overcharging can also result in thermal runaways. He explained that while most inverters are designed to prevent overcharging, faulty cabling can still cause overcharging.

He also warned that external heat, such as a nearby fire or high ambient temperatures, can cause lithium batteries to ignite, adding that these fires are among the most dangerous that can occur.

“People pass away with how dangerous it is because it also creates a very toxic smoke,” said Bartmann.

He added that the risk of lithium battery fires is higher for households and small businesses, as large enterprises invest millions in protecting their installations.

Solar installer AWPower previously told MyBroadband that nearly all batteries connected to solar systems in South Africa are lithium-iron phosphate (LiFePO4).

It said these batteries are the most stable lithium batteries, and while thermal runaways are unlikely, they can still occur.

AWPower provided two additional primary causes of thermal runaways in lithium batteries:

Internal short circuits can result from physical damage, such as piercing, or due to manufacturing defects.

Batteries degrade over time, which can increase the risk of failure.

AWPower stated that it is crucial to have backup systems with lithium batteries installed and tested by suitably trained and qualified technicians.