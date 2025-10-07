Discovery brings health tracking rings to South Africa

Discovery Health announced its partnership with Oura, a health tracking wearable company, at its Sleep Summit event in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Tuesday, 7 October 2025.

The insurer’s partnership with Oura forms part of its drive to encourage healthy sleep behaviours among its customers, which it says will have a knock-on effect on other healthy behaviours.

“Advancements in wearable technology (like smart watches and smart rings) now make sleep tracking more widely available and accessible,” says Discovery.

“Vitality is being enhanced to help members track, understand, and improve their sleep.”

Speaking at the event, Kate Weir, head of corporate sales and development at Oura, said that consumer wearables have enabled more high-resolution, continuous sleep tracking.

She said the Oura ring measures the quality and quantity of a wearer’s sleep across a variety of aspects, and provides the wearer with insights and recommendations.

“The best sleep tracker is the one that you will actually wear. Oura members often wear their ring for more than 23 hours a day,” said Weir.

The ring has an eight-day battery life, allowing wearers to wear it for extended periods throughout the night.

“We have over 18 sensing pathways. That allows us to capture measurements from veins and arteries. We have a digital temperature sensor in the device and a 3D accelerometer,” said Weir.

To help members track, understand, and improve their sleep, Discovery plans to introduce its proprietary Vitality Sleep Score and Vitality Sleep Rewards to encourage and reward Vitality Health members.

“Members will be able to better understand their sleep health and behaviour and get rewarded for building healthy sleep habits,” it says.

Discovery says its Vitality Sleep Score and Rewards will be reinforced by Discovery Health’s Personal Health Pathways programme, which guides members on how to strengthen their sleep habits.

“The Vitality Sleep Score will be a clinically validated and holistic sleep metric that will encapsulate how well a member has slept and the impact of their sleep on their health risk,” it says.

The score will be calculated daily using sleep data from a customer’s linked wearable device through the Vitality Sleep Tracker for mobile devices.

“The score will combine four key metrics: sleep duration, regularity of sleep time, sufficiency of deep sleep, and sufficiency of REM sleep,” says Discovery.

“Each score will be personalised based on the member’s demographic profile and lifestyle.”

Discovery said Vitality Sleep Rewards have been designed to emulate the impact of Vitality Active Rewards.

“Each member will be given a dynamic weekly sleep goal that is tailored to their personal profile,” it says.

“The goal will be set at a level that encourages behaviour change where needed, while remaining within reach.”

The programme will also guide members with a weekly focus area, which will be the highest-priority sleep metric that Discovery suggests the customer focus on for that week.

These will include sleep duration, regularity, and quality, as well as maintaining existing positive sleep habits.

Customers will also earn instant rewards for achieving weekly sleep goals. They will be able to choose between a selection of partner rewards or Discovery Miles.

Members will also earn vitality points for consistently tracking their sleep and maintaining good sleep habits.

Discovery Vitality CEO Dinesh Govender says Discovery’s Vitality Sleep Score and Rewards are currently in beta testing and will go live early next year.