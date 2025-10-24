Father-son team from South Africa build the fastest drone in the world

Two South Africans, Mike Bell and his son, Luke Bell, have built the Peregreen 3, a quadcopter that has reclaimed the title of the world’s fastest drone.

The pair held earlier drone speed records in 2023 and 2024. However, they were dethroned by a team in the US in December 2024, and that team was beaten by a group from Switzerland in February 2025.

The US team achieved a top speed of 533km/h, thumping the Bells’ Peregreen 2 drone, which had a maximum speed of 480km/h. The Swiss drone then broke the US record by 25km/h, reaching 558km/h.

However, Peregreen 3 has now claimed the title of the world’s fastest drone by achieving a top speed of 585km/h, and smashing the previous record by 27km/h.

Mike Bell focused on aspects like aerodynamics and the powertrain, while Luke was responsible for ensuring maximum heat resistance and cooling.

“At the heart of the build was the battery. An absolute beast capable of delivering a staggering 16kW, and essential for our new speed,” Mike said in his video.

“Power was doubled from last year, and routed through the power distribution board to the four electronic speed controllers driving the motors.”

In comparison, Peregreen 1 had a peak power draw of 5.2kW, while Peregreen 2 increased this to 8.9kW. Peregreen 3 has a peak power draw of 16.2kW.

However, this additional power came with added weight. Peregreen 1 tipped the scales at 1.05kg, Peregreen 2 at 1.85kg, and Peregreen 3 weighed 2.77kg.

Mike highlighted that the drone features custom-built APC blades with extreme pitch, which were essential in getting the Peregreen 3 to reach record speeds.

“That extra travel per revolution let us keep RPMs down so the tips didn’t go supersonic. It also meant that performance on takeoff was dreadful,” he said.

He described it as trying to launch a car in seventh gear, adding that takeoff demanded 5.5kW at half throttle.

“It was already pulling more current than Peregreen 1 ever hit at full speed,” said Mike Bell.

Evolved design

The evolution of Peregreen 3’s design

He explained that the drone’s design evolved over four redesigns, beginning with early tests using a carbon fibre frame similar to that of Peregreen 2.

This early test revealed a problem: the GPS was unable to acquire a lock on takeoff as the receiver could not see enough satellites.

“The fix turned out to be elegantly simple: mounting the GPS on the camera since both need the same orientation,” Mike said.

The pair found that this early setup was unbalanced, with the root of the problem being the carbon fibre frame.

“By forcing all components forward, it ensured this persistent imbalance. Everything felt compromised. It was clear we needed a better frame solution,” Mike said.

The pair tested various frame and body materials using 3D printing. With Luke in charge of cooling, he evaluated three 3D printing materials to determine which was the most heat-resistant.

These included polylactic acid (PLA), Polymaker PETG, and nylon infused with carbon fibre strands. To test the materials, Luke 3D-printed a large LEGO man from each and threw them in the oven at home.

The PLA print began to lose structural rigidity and melt at around 150 degrees Celsius, while the Polymaker/PolyLite PETG print reached around 175 degrees Celsius before starting to soften.

“The whole time the nylon man stayed standing while the other two filaments just melted into little pools,” Luke said in his video.

Previous Peregreen models used air cooling systems to maintain temperatures. However, it was quickly discovered that this wouldn’t be sufficient with the additional power in Peregreen 3.

After a test flight of the final body design using the carbon fibre-infused nylon resulted in a fire, Luke looked into water cooling.

He designed a 50ml water cooling chamber to replace the far less efficient air cooling system. Due to the efficiency of water cooling, only a small chamber was required.

“It can be very small, because water is brilliant at absorbing heat. The equivalent volume of air required is ridiculous, plus we scored a very welcome drag reduction,” Mike said about the water cooling system.

The drag reduction came through the removal of air ventilation, and Mike added that Luke developed the entire power system, including the water tank and pump.

Breaking the record and interesting stats

Mike and Luke Bell recorded Peregreen 3’s top speed at 585km/h

This design proved successful, and it broke the 558km/h record during a test speed run in which the drone wasn’t fully complete, with tape holding parts together, and a hole for the camera in the nose.

It reached 570km/h during this flight with a “high drag configuration”. After tidying up the build and covering the camera, it was time for the big speed test, and it achieved a whopping 585km/h.

Mike shared some interesting stats in his video, revealing that, at full throttle, Peregreen 3 drains its battery in roughly 20 seconds.

“Flights last 110 seconds with only 20% battery left on landing. At full throttle, the battery will drain in 23 seconds,” he said.

He included a chart showing typical flight speed ranges. It showed that after takeoff, Peregreen 3 reaches nearly 300km/h in just over 20 seconds, as it prepares for its high-speed run.

“Setting up for the speed run happens between about 200km/h and 300km/h,” Mike said.

It sets up to start the speed run at around 30 seconds into the flight and then rapidly accelerates to 585km/h in the mid-40 seconds.

Peregreen then decelerates to under 200km/h as it prepares to land. The total flight distance achieved is around 5.5km.

Peregreen 3 design, testing, and performance charts

Bench tests for Peregreen 3’s powertrain

Peregreen 3’s design evolution

Peregreen 3 powertrain in the final design

Propellers with extreme pitch were used in Peregreen 3’s design

Luke’s 50ml water cooling chamber for Peregreen 3

Heat resistance testing

A graphic comparing the water cooling solution to the earlier air cooling system

The test flight using the air cooling system resulted in a fire

Luke landing Peregreen 3 during an early test flight

Battery drain chart for Peregreen 3 speed runs

Peregreen 3’s full throttle battery drain